14 U-Haul Stores Offering 30 Days Free Storage after Tornadoes in Kentucky, Tennessee

Dec 13, 2021
LOUISVILLE, Ky., Dec. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Six regional U-Haul® companies are offering 30 days of free self-storage at a combined 14 facilities across two states to persons impacted by the tornadoes that devastated multiple communities last Friday night.
Many residential and commercial properties sustained damage or were destroyed in the storms. Numerous fatalities were reported. Thousands remain without heat and water. Accessibility to local storage units can play a small part in the recovery process.
Among the participating stores is U-Haul of Paducah, just 25 miles north of Mayfield, where a tornado tragically leveled much of the western Kentucky town.
"These tornadoes tore through homes and businesses in Kentucky and Tennessee, and impacted a lot of lives," said Christopher Minnich, U-Haul Company of Louisville president. "We want to help. As our communities begin the long rebuilding process, we have the ability to provide a secure place for our neighbors to store their possessions at no cost for one month."
People seeking more information about the U-Haul disaster relief program or needing to arrange 30 days of free self-storage should contact the participating facility nearest them:
KENTUCKY
U-Haul Moving & Storage at Dixie Hwy.
4425 Dixie Hwy.
Elsmere, KY 41018
(859) 342-8170
U-Haul Moving & Storage of Lexington
1200 E. New Circle Road
Lexington, KY 40505
(859) 252-7596
U-Haul Moving & Storage of Masterson Station
2425 Merchant St.
Lexington, KY 40511
(859) 309-5729
U-Haul Moving & Storage of Paducah
2170 Irvin Cobb Drive
Paducah, KY 42003
(270) 442-9186
U-Haul Moving & Storage of Radcliff
501 W. Lincoln Trail Blvd.
Radcliff, KY 40160
(270) 351-2355
TENNESSEE
U-Haul Moving & Storage of Cool Springs
1691 Mallory Lane
Brentwood, TN 37027
(615) 372-0301
U-Haul Moving & Storage of Karns
7630 Oak Ridge Hwy.
Knoxville, TN 37931
(865) 693-2506
U-Haul Moving & Storage of La Vergne
503 New Paul Road
La Vergne, TN 37086
(615) 903-9969
U-Haul Moving & Storage of Rivergate
1515 Gallatin Pike N.
Madison, TN 37115
(629) 221-2502
U-Haul Moving & Storage of Central Murfreesboro
1420 Memorial Blvd.
Murfreesboro, TN 37129
(615) 896-9018
U-Haul Moving & Storage of Murfreesboro
1519 Beasie Drive
Murfreesboro, TN 37128
(615) 896-5303
U-Haul Moving & Storage of Hillwood Plaza
3741 Annex Ave.
Nashville, TN 37209
(615) 356-2550
U-Haul Moving & Storage of Nashville
506 Fesslers Lane
Nashville, TN 37210
(615) 736-5231
U-Haul Moving & Storage at Mt. Juliet
14535 Lebanon Road
Old Hickory, TN 37138
(615) 754-6246
In addition to its 30 days free self-storage disaster relief program, U-Haul is proud to be at the forefront of aiding communities in times of need as an official American Red Cross Disaster Responder.
As an essential service provider, U-Haul continues to serve communities during the COVID-19 recovery while offering contactless business programs and enhanced cleaning protocols, including added steps for sanitizing equipment between customer transactions. U-Haul products are used daily by First Responders; delivery companies bringing needed supplies to people's homes; small businesses trying to remain afloat; college students; and many other dependent groups, in addition to the do-it-yourself household mover.
About U-HAUL
Since 1945, U-Haul has been the No. 1 choice of do-it-yourself movers, with a network of more than 23,000 locations across all 50 states and 10 Canadian provinces. U-Haul Truck Share 24/7 offers secure access to U-Haul trucks every hour of every day through the customer dispatch option on their smartphones and our proprietary Live Verify technology. Our customers' patronage has enabled the U-Haul fleet to grow to approximately 176,000 trucks, 126,000 trailers and 46,000 towing devices. U-Haul offers nearly 825,000 rentable storage units and 71.6 million square feet of self-storage space at owned and managed facilities throughout North America. U-Haul is the largest retailer of propane in the U.S., and continues to be the largest installer of permanent trailer hitches in the automotive aftermarket industry. U-Haul has been recognized repeatedly as a leading "Best for Vets" employer and was recently named one of the 15 Healthiest Workplaces in America.
