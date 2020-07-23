14-Year-Old Musical Genius V Som Releases New Single 'KEEPER'

LAGUNA BEACH, Calif., July 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In a private recording session in Studio A at Bay8 in Miami Beach, 14-year-old recording artist V Som recorded his new song "KEEPER." Released on July 17, "KEEPER" is the first release from the young prodigy's spring songwriting session.

His single "KEEPER" is about relationships, success, and knowing how to treat people. Inspired by The Kid LAROI, Juice WRLD, Post Malone, Travis Scott, Drake, and Justin Bieber, V Som is currently recording upcoming tracks including "Missing You" and "It's OK" at Paramount Studios in Hollywood, California.

V Som

At the age of 9, V Som asked his father, who is in a wheelchair, "Why does it seem like all successful people have experienced adversity in their lives? I haven't experienced any. How will I become successful?" V Som has tended to his father his entire life and never viewed it as adversity at all ... just a normal day for V Som.

Listen to "KEEPER" at:

https://soundcloud.com/user-190018209/keeper

https://music.apple.com/us/artist/v-som/1523232422

For future releases, follow V Som at https://www.instagram.com/v_som.

