14th Annual State of Agile Study Commences at Agile 2019 and Attendees are Invited to Participate

WASHINGTON, Aug. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Agile 2019 #Agile2019 -- CollabNet VersionOne (www.collab.net), a global leader in Enterprise Value Stream Management, Agile management, Git version control and DevOps, today announced the opening of the 14th Annual State of Agile Report, the industry's longest-running and most widely cited data on Agile software development adoption and trends. Software professionals are invited to participate and share experiences at www.stateofagile.com.

The survey takes about 10 minutes to complete and gathers valuable input on the adoption of Agile, emerging practices, insights on culture, DevOps and more. Each year the State of Agile Report is used and cited by industry leaders and publications as a benchmark on the evolution of Agile. The 14th annual State of Agile report will be published in Spring 2020.

The most recent State of Agile Report released this year revealed the primary driver for organizations to adopt Agile, what is required to make DevOps successful, how the industry views the importance of Value Stream Management and much more. To download the 13th annual State of Agile Report, please visit www.stateofagile.com.

"Our State of Agile research is globally recognized and has been in continuous use for more than a decade as a source of information and decision support resource for businesses and IT leaders making important decisions about software innovation, development and delivery," said Flint Brenton, CEO at CollabNet VersionOne. "We are honored to launch the 14th annual survey here at Agile 2019 and encourage wide participation in this year's questionnaire from software professionals at all different stages of Agile adoption."

CollabNet VersionOne is a Title Sponsor at Agile 2019 — the largest Agile event of the year, hosted by Agile Alliance, August 5 - 9 in San Washington D.C. If you are attending please visit booth #102 to learn more about the State of Agile Report or to find out how organizations can achieve Agile plus DevOps success through Value Stream Management. For more information about the event, please visit:

https://www.agilealliance.org/agile2019

About CollabNet VersionOne

CollabNet VersionOne is the Enterprise Value Stream Management leader that accelerates high value software development and delivery, while improving quality and reducing risk. Our offerings provide global enterprise and government market leaders a cohesive solution, spanning idea through delivery, that enable them to capture, create, deliver and measure the flow of business value throughout their application development lifecycles. www.collab.net.

