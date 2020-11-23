14th Annual Tour DaVita Raises Nearly $1 Million for Bridge of Life

DENVER, Nov. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- DaVita Inc. today announced its annual cycling event, Tour DaVita, raised nearly $1 million to benefit Bridge of Life, a nonprofit founded by DaVita that is focused on strengthening health care globally through sustainable programs that support the prevention and treatment of chronic disease. Currently, Bridge of Life is also focusing on efforts to combat COVID-19 in communities around the world.

"We are overwhelmed and humbled by the incredible response to this year's Tour DaVita," said Lori Vaclavik, executive director for Bridge of Life. "The virtual format offered a unique and welcomed opportunity for social connection. Thanks to the generosity of sponsors and participants, Bridge of Life can continue its life-changing work of bringing health care services to at-risk communities around the world, which is needed now more than ever."

This year's virtual Tour DaVita attracted almost 3,600 DaVita teammates, physicians, patients, loved ones and community members who share a commitment to increase awareness of kidney health and to support COVID-19 protection efforts.

Traditionally, this three-day cycling event takes place in a different U.S. city each year. Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the event shifted to a virtual format. Participants were encouraged to embrace this year's theme, "Move IT," by joining challenges ranging from running and walking to biking, hiking and more. Individuals set up their own virtual tour challenge by selecting a preferred activity, distance and fundraising goal before recording their movement from Oct. 2–4.

In total, participants logged over 45,000 active miles, sharing photos from the augmented reality finish line and stories of their experiences along the way.

Fundraising support for Bridge of Life has taken on increased urgency this year. Through a broadened mission, the global nonprofit is now providing COVID-19 education and clinical support, as well as distributing personal protective equipment and hygiene items, to community health workers and patients in 13 countries. These efforts align with Bridge of Life's work to strengthen sustainable global health programs that support the prevention and treatment of chronic diseases such as hypertension, diabetes and chronic kidney disease.

2020 Tour DaVita sponsors included: AmerisourceBergen, Amgen, ADI Construction of Virginia, NxStage Medical, Inc., Wells Fargo, WellDyne and Baxter.

For more information about Tour DaVita, visit TourDaVita.org or Facebook.com/TourDaVita.

For more information about Bridge of Life, visit BridgeofLifeInternational.org or Facebook.com/BridgeofLifeInternational.

About DaVita Inc.

DaVita (NYSE: DVA) is a health care provider focused on transforming care delivery to improve quality of life for patients globally. The company is one of the largest providers of kidney care services in the U.S. and has been a leader in clinical quality and innovation for more than 20 years. Through DaVita Kidney Care, the company treats patients with chronic kidney failure and end stage kidney disease. DaVita is committed to bold, patient-centric care models, implementing the latest technologies and moving toward integrated care offerings for all. Through these efforts, DaVita has also become the largest provider of home dialysis in the country. As of September 30, 2020, DaVita served 205,300 patients at 2,809 outpatient dialysis centers in the United States. The company also operated 291 outpatient dialysis centers in nine countries worldwide. DaVita has reduced hospitalizations, improved mortality, and worked collaboratively to propel the kidney care industry to adopt an equitable and high-quality standard of care for all patients, everywhere. To learn more, visit DaVita.com/About.

Bridge of Life

Bridge of Life (BOL), an independent 501(c)(3) public charity founded by DaVita Inc., is an international nonprofit organization working to strengthen health care globally through sustainable programs that prevent and treat chronic disease. Our vision is a world where all human beings have access to quality health care. We strive to empower local staff, community health workers and patients through training and education to make sustainable changes to health care.

