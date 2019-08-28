$15.5 Billion Audiology Devices Markets, 2025 by Product (Hearing Aids, Cochlear Implants), By Technology (Digital, Analog), By Sales Channel (Retail, Government)

DUBLIN, Aug. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Audiology Devices Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (Hearing Aids, Cochlear Implants), By Technology (Digital, Analog), By Sales Channel (Retail, Government Purchases), And Segment Forecasts, 2019 - 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global audiology devices market size is expected to reach USD 15.5 billion by 2026 registering a CAGR of 5.8%.



Increasing cases of hearing disorders, especially in geriatric population, rising purchasing capacity, investments in R&D, and government support for better healthcare infrastructure are expected to drive the market over the forecast period.



High comfort offered by newly introduced devices, improved connectivity, and better user interface are some of the factors attributing to high usage rate of audiology devices. Better quality of life along with acceptance of digital hearing aids are anticipated to further drive the market. In a study published in January 2019, it was observed that hearing aids reduce symptoms associated with dementia. However, usage is hampered due to the exclusion of hearing aids or exams for fitting hearing aids from the Original Medicare program.



Hearing aids segment led the market in 2018 and will hold its leading position in future. However, cochlear implants is expected to be the fastest-growing segment over the forecast period. Cochlear implants are widely used owing to their high effectiveness, in terms of sentence understanding.



Further key findings from the study suggest:

Digital hearing aids led the technology segment in terms of market share in 2018 due to their increased adaptability and connectivity with mobile devices

Retail sales channel was the dominant segment in 2018 and is projected to expand further at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period

North America dominated the global audiology devices market in 2018 due to technological advancements and presence of major market participants in the region

Asia Pacific is anticipated to witness the fastest CAGR owing to improving healthcare infrastructure along with growing geriatric population in emerging countries, such as India and China

Key industry participants include GN ReSound Group, William Demant Holdings A/S, Starkey Hearing Technologies, Widex A/S, Sonova Holdings AG, Phonak, Audioscan, MedRx, Austar Hearing, National Hearing Care, and NHC/Amplifon

Demant A/S

GN Store Nord A/S

Sonova

Starkey Hearing Technologies

Siemens AG

WS Audiology A/S

Maico Audiological Services

Natus Medical Incorporated

MED-EL

MedRx

Tremetrics

Benson Medical Instruments

Medtronic

Ambco

MicroTech

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/j8e86m



