$15.8 Billion Worldwide Wireless POS Terminals Industry to 2027 - Key Players Include Ingenico, Verifone, First Data and PAX Global Technology

Jan 13, 2023, 16:15 ET
DUBLIN, Jan. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Wireless POS Terminals Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global wireless POS terminals market size reached US$ 8.3 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 15.8 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 11.33% during 2021-2027.
Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use industries. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.
A wireless POS terminal (Point of Sale) is a digital device employed to process card payments in banks, retail stores, museums, metro stations, pharmacies and restaurants. It is bifurcated into software and hardware solutions. The software solution consists of asset management, content management and configuration solutions.
Whereas, the hardware category includes workstation, payment terminals like smartphones and tablets allied with credit or debit card readers, and accessories including monitors, barcode scanners, receipt printers and cash drawers. The POS process generally begins with the scanning of a user's information provided by their debit, credit or prepaid card.
Following this, the terminal verifies whether the available amount is sufficient to complete the transaction from the user's bank account. The transaction takes place after confirmation and the terminal stores a note of the transfer and acknowledges it with a receipt.
Introduction of Personal Identification Number (PIN) and chip-embedded payment cards have minimized security-related concerns, thereby creating a positive outlook for the global wireless POS terminals market. Moreover, the sales of POS terminals are being boosted by the increasing wireless connectivity coupled with the availability of peripheral devices, scanners, card readers, and printers.
In addition to this, the affordable and portable nature of these terminals is a major advantage which helps in reducing the operation cost for retailers. Further, ultra-portable forms of these systems are being introduced by manufacturers. For instance, they have produced POS terminals with the size of a credit card. Apart from this, the number of people using their existing tablet/system as a POS terminal with the help of specialized software is rapidly increasing.
Competitive Landscape:
The competitive landscape of the market has also been examined with some of the key players being Ingenico, Verifone, First Data, PAX Global Technology, NCR Corporation, Diebold Nixdorf, BBPOS, Elavon, Castles Technology, Winpos, Bitel, Cegid Group, Squirrel Systems, Newland Payment Technology, Citixsys Americas, Izettle, Revel Systems, ShopKeep, TouchBistro Inc. and Vend.
Key Questions Answered in This Report:
- How has the global wireless POS terminals market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?
- What is the breakup of the global wireless POS terminals market on the basis of region?
- What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global wireless POS terminals market?
- What is the breakup of the global wireless POS terminals on the basis of type?
- What is the breakup of the global wireless POS terminals on the basis of component?
- What is the breakup of the global wireless POS terminals on the basis of technology?
- What is the breakup of the global wireless POS terminals on the basis of industry?
- What are the various stages in the value chain of the global wireless POS terminals market?
- What are the key driving factors and challenges in the global wireless POS terminals market?
- What is the structure of the global wireless POS terminals market and who are the key players?
- What is the degree of competition in the global wireless POS terminals market?
Key Topics Covered:
1 Preface
2 Scope and Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends
5 Global Wireless POS Terminals Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Market Breakup by Type
5.5 Market Breakup by Component
5.6 Market Breakup by Technology
5.7 Market Breakup by Industry
5.8 Market Breakup by Region
5.9 Market Forecast
6 Market Breakup by Type
6.1 Portable Countertop and Pin Pad
6.1.1 Market Trends
6.1.2 Market Forecast
6.2 MPOS
6.2.1 Market Trends
6.2.2 Market Forecast
6.3 Smart POS
6.3.1 Market Trends
6.3.2 Market Forecast
6.4 Others
6.4.1 Market Trends
6.4.2 Market Forecast
7 Market Breakup by Component
7.1 Hardware
7.1.1 Market Trends
7.1.2 Market Forecast
7.2 POS Software and Services
7.2.1 Market Trends
7.2.2 Market Forecast
8 Market Breakup by Technology
8.1 NFC Terminal
8.1.1 Market Trends
8.1.2 Market Forecast
8.2 Non-NFC Terminal
8.2.1 Market Trends
8.2.2 Market Forecast
9 Market Breakup by Industry
9.1 Retail
9.1.1 Market Trends
9.1.2 Market Forecast
9.2 Hospitality
9.2.1 Market Trends
9.2.2 Market Forecast
9.3 Healthcare
9.3.1 Market Trends
9.3.2 Market Forecast
9.4 Transportation
9.4.1 Market Trends
9.4.2 Market Forecast
9.5 Sports and Entertainment
9.5.1 Market Trends
9.5.2 Market Forecast
9.6 Others
9.6.1 Market Trends
9.6.2 Market Forecast
10 Market Breakup by Region
11 Global Wireless POS Terminals Industry: SWOT Analysis
12 Global Wireless POS Terminals Industry: Value Chain Analysis
13 Global Wireless POS Terminals Industry: Porters Five Forces Analysis
14 Global Wireless POS Terminals Industry: Price Analysis
15 Competitive Landscape
15.1 Market Structure
15.2 Key Players
15.3 Profiles of Key Players
15.3.1 Ingenico
15.3.2 Verifone
15.3.3 First Data
15.3.4 PAX Global Technology
15.3.5 NCR Corporation
15.3.6 Diebold Nixdorf
15.3.7 BBPOS
15.3.8 Elavon
15.3.9 Castles Technology
15.3.10 Winpos
15.3.11 Bitel
15.3.12 Cegid Group
15.3.13 Squirrel Systems
15.3.14 Newland Payment Technology
15.3.15 Citixsys Americas
15.3.16 Izettle
15.3.17 Revel Systems
15.3.18 ShopKeep
15.3.19 TouchBistro Inc.
15.3.20 Vend
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4z0eqs
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
Logo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article