15 Best Roulette Sites to Play for Real Money: Review of Online Roulette Casinos

DETROIT, March 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- We have assembled a list of the best online roulette sites from all over the world that you can access from nearly anywhere.

We tested each site for payout speed, bonuses, roulette game variety, and fairness before sorting our picks by best overall experience. Read over our recommendations below to see the top picks by category.

First Look: Best Online Roulette Sites in 2021 by Type

How We Chose the Best Online Roulette Casinos

When considering our list of the best online roulette for real sites, we had to consider several professional factors first, such as:

Layout: Graphics, sound, and the complete user experience

Game Variety: Live dealer roulette as well as computer roulette

Security and Brand Trust: Reputation and years in business

Bonuses and Requirements: Including deposits required or "free bonuses"

Fast Payouts and Depositing: Anywhere from 1-10 days

After our research, we determined that two roulette sites stood out Bovada, for its excellent features and U.S.-friendly system, as well as Red Dog Casino, which had a more international scope.

If you're ready to play roulette for real money, make sure and check out our pros and cons list for the top 15 sites of 2021.

In-Depth Reviews of American and European Roulette Sites

Bovada has some of the best features and works in the United States, it's one of the safest payment options, and fastest-operating in terms of payouts and deposits. Bovada also had a very nice live roulette game, which is a must-play if you love the real-life casino experience or have never even seen one in person.

1. Bovada - Best Live Roulette in USA

Pros

In business since 2013

Based in neighboring Canada

Auto roulette or with a human dealer

American or European Roulette

The company guarantees millions given away weekly

Cons

No phone number

Limited bonus deals for new signups

Bovada is one of the most trusted online casinos for roulette and actually feels the most like a Las Vegas casino experience. Bovada has been providing casino and live dealer games for seven years and when they say live they meant it. Bovada is actually licensed in Canada and is considered a trustworthy brand.

Players get to watch a real Vegas floor and see real dealers, real roulette games, and other goofy humans right on their HD screen. You get real-time gaming and all on the same account for other casino games. Choose from a table limit of $1/$300, $5/$1500, and $10/3000.

Bovada also scored well on 24-hour withdrawals for Americans, probably because they're so close by! Together with their high-ranked customer support, Bovada is clearly the best option for US-based users.

2. Red Dog Casino - Best Online Roulette Site Overall

Pros

Fast transactions - minutes for deposits

1-5 days for withdrawals

Licensed in Curaçao in the Caribbean

Works on any device

Accepts US players or from all over the world

Cons

No live dealer games

Red Dog Casino offers a wide variety of casino games, including American roulette and French roulette. We definitely want to pet Red Dog for having a friendly tablet and mobile version of their casino, as well as attractive bonuses.

Newcomers get some conditional bonus money, like a 225 percent reward with deposits, and low deposits, from $10-$30. Bonus wagering requirements are x35 of the deposit/bonus number. Returning players can also find more roulette deals on the game of the month feature.

The site also has full customer service, including a phone number, and convenient deposit and withdrawal times. Overall, Red Dog Casino is the best option for worldwide roulette players outside of the US, though it serves US territories too.

3. Spin Casino - Best Roulette Games in Canada

Pros

Online roulette table game: American, European, and French

Live dealer roulette

Fast withdrawal time for Canadian players

Based in Malta

Bonus of $1000

Cons

Relatively new site

Limited customer service

Spin City sure feels like the Vegas experience, with a generous $1,000 bonus just for signing up. In addition to slots and cards, they also have online roulette for one of their table games.

The huge bonus requires you to register with the site and make a deposit. You get a 100 percent bonus match up to $400, then a second and third 100 percent match up to 300. The site also scores high for short waiting times - almost instantaneous for deposits and within 48 hours for withdrawals.

Spin City offers live roulette and three versions of auto roulette, which is just what you're looking for, particularly for Canadians who would appreciate the neighborly fast transaction time.

4. The Sun Vegas - Best Roulette in the UK

Pros

Instant deposits and no extra fees

A variety of e-wallet or virtual currency to connect with, including Paypal

Live dealer games and table games

Good reports on resolving customer complaints

Based in Alderney, with UK gambling license

Cons

No bitcoin deposit methods

Sun Vegas might look familiar, at least in the logo. It is the same "Sun" as the fairly well-known UK magazine. And while it is a Vegas experience, The Sun will appeal more to UK roulette players.

The site offers premium European roulette as well as live dealer games of roulette. The site also promises perks like loyalty points converted into cash, mainstream connectivity with a variety of e-wallets, even PayPal and Bitcoin. The company also scores well in customer service, with a telephone line, chat, and email team.

5. Slots.lv - Best Variety of Roulette and Table Games

Pros

$5000 welcome bonus

welcome bonus Table roulette, American and European

Live dealer games of roulette

Secure and private play

Based in nearby Costa Rica

Cons

Slightly longer withdrawals, from 3-10 days

Mobile site, but no mobile app

Call us crazy, but Slots.lv sounds a bit slot-partial. You'd think so, but be surprised at how many games the site has. It's not just slots but table games Classic Roulette, European and American, as well as live dealer games American and European rules.

With bonuses like $5,000 and a daily match for 100 percent up to $100, the bargains are enticing. You can even get referral bonuses for $200. Based in Costa Rica, Slots.lv is offers one of the best layouts for table games, while also giving you a variety of other gambling options.

6. Wild Casino - Most Trusted Brand

Pros

$5,000 and other nice promotions

and other nice promotions Two live casino options

Possibly the fastest payout

the fastest payout Based in Panama

Established 1991

Cons

Only email customer support

Wild Games has an attractive $5,000 bonus and 10 percent weekly rebate to bring back users for a second time. Besides a host of popular slot games, Wild Casino offers several table auto roulette games, both American and European style, as well as $1-$10,000 stakes. The live dealer games also have a roulette in-real time game, with a black and red casino option.

As expected, the welcome bonus does require a first deposit of 250% up to $1,000, followed by four deposits at 100 percent. More exciting are features like a $9,000 crypto bonus, VIP and weekly coupon codes for deposit deals, and a $200,000 tournament series. Payouts take minutes and withdrawals reportedly happen fast - faster than any competing company that we researched, within 24-48 hours.

With a history dating back to 1991, it's one of the most trusted casino roulette games providers in the world.

7. Ignition - Fastest Payout

Pros

Live dealer games or table games

Weekly promotions

Based in Costa Rica

Founded in 2016

Fast withdrawals

Cons

Limited mobile site

Ignition has a $3,000 bonus, though it's only for casino games and poker. Players might better appreciate the $1,000 bitcoin bonus, the $100 referral bonus, weekly bonus match coupons, and the Ignition Rewards Program, where you can cash in your "miles" of play.

The online casino offers American and European roulette, as well as live dealer games of American and European roulette at $1/$300, $5/$1500, $10/$3000. You also have the choice of playing with a man or woman or even autoplay with the cute computer.

Tied with Wild Casino, Ignition can usually process payouts between 24 hours (for crypto) and 48 hours for other banking methods.

8. Big Spin Casino

Pros

Nice HD quality live casino games

Reusable casino bonuses

200 percent sign up bonus

Cons

Limited payout opportunity

9. Juicy Stakes

Pros

Rakeback at 36 percent of what you paid

$1,000 bonus

bonus Reloadable bonuses

Cons

Mobile version not as smooth

10. El Royale Casino

Pros

Play for free in demo mode

Good customer service, including phone number

240 percent bonus + 40 free spins

Cons

Slow payouts compared to other roulette gaming sites

11. Super Slots

Pros

$6000 bonus

bonus 200 percent deposit for $300 bonus

bonus Two casinos for live roulette

Cons

Somewhat strict playing requirements on certain bonuses

12. BetOnline

Pros

1000 welcome bonus

Fast payouts, especially for cryptocurrency

Two casinos for live dealer games

Cons

Extra fees for some payout options

13. Slots Empire

Pros

230 percent welcome bonus + 35 free spins

Unlimited reusable coupons for bonuses

Good customer service with telephone line

Cons

Players must reach a fairly high minimum payout

14. MyBookie

Pros

$1,000 (100 percent) bonus

(100 percent) bonus Established 2014

Good customer service with telephone line

Cons

Some limitations on rollovers and bonus withdrawals

15. SportsBetting

Pros

$1000 welcome bonus

welcome bonus Free Bitcoin boosts and tournaments with cash giveaways

Free demo without registration

Cons

Some banking fees on withdrawals

Is Online Roulette Legal?

It depends on the country of origin, the casino provider, as well as the country you are currently residing in. According to Slotegrator, 32 countries prohibit local casino providers operating without a license, but overseas gambling sites may still offer services to locals.

Similarly, 32 countries require a local license, while 28 countries block locals and local providers from gambling...unless they're using an overseas site. About 93 countries don't even require a gambling license.

The best thing to do is look up gambling sites in your area and see whether you are blocked from accessing them. For instance, some Australian sites might ban Americans from even viewing the website, which is solely intended for Australian residents gambling at European or African online casinos.

What Are the Different Types of Online Roulette?

While there might be some slight variations for roulette games, including table, automated, and live, the main three categories of play are American, French, and European.

American vs European Roulette

An American roulette game has an extra zero cell which worsens the odds of a winner to 36:1, and a 5.4 percent house edge, which is considerably higher than European roulette games. American roulette may be challenging and of interest to experienced gamblers, but some may avoid it.

European roulette also has more technical differences from American roulette, such as the location of sectors on the table, and the fact that the croupier doesn't need a special tool for collecting chips.

French roulette is similar to European rules, but the layout of the roulette board is slightly different.

How Do I Play Roulette Online?

The aim of casino roulette is to spin a ball around the edge of a roulette wheel, and then bet on which slot it balls inside, from 18 red, 18 black, and a green zero (with an extra 00 for American). You can place a bet on multiple outcomes, whether number, color, sets of numbers, odds or evens, or even combinations.

The winning number gets the payout and the losing bets are swept away. You can make an inside bet, which is placed inside the betting area and with the lowest odds (and higher payouts), or an outside bet, which has a higher chance of winning for smaller payouts.

When you play online roulette, the table version of the game, you will be clicking on the icons and playing a simulated roulette game. You can also click betting buttons like spin, double, clear, undo, double and spin, re-bet and spin, or just re-bet. The real-time movement of the ball isn't important, and you're just playing the mathematic odds.

Arguably, live casino games of roulette place more importance on watching the ball spin, courtesy of a real HD camera, real table, and dealer who is taking bets.

Are Online Roulette Games Rigged?

A lot of people claim they are when they lose...but they don't seem to understand you're playing the odds. You're either playing a computer game with a "random number generator", which is an algorithm that sends out millions of randomized numbers per second, or an actual human dealer in a virtual environment.

The odds are usually not in your favor to win thousands of dollars by sheer mathematical theory. But rarely will you ever hear of an online casino cheating its players. It just makes more business sense to play fair and make payouts whenever the house occasionally loses a game.

Do I Need to Download Anything to Play Online Roulette?

It depends on the technology of the game and the online casino. Some casinos don't require any downloads at all, and no registration, if you want to sample the game before betting money. Even if you do eventually make a deposit, you can find online casinos that offer web-based real-time play.

You can also choose to download a simple app on a highly secure phone or tablet, which is usually a better interface than trying to see a desktop site on a smaller mobile screen.

Why Not Play for Real Money Roulette?

Now that you have reviewed the best online roulette sites in USA and beyond, it's time to start playing some real money games and see which site works for you. Our top picks for roulette games are Bovada , Red Dog Casino , and Spin Casino .

Do you prefer the live dealer version of roulette? Or does the computer-operated roulette table game put you at ease?

Remember, many casino sites give you a demo version of a casino online roulette game, letting you get comfortable before betting real money. Roulette games are challenging and do take some getting used to, but after a few practice sessions, you're going to be ready to make that bet, win some money, and treat yourself to something nice!

Source: http://www.leanbackplayer.com/roulette/online-casino/

You probably don't need us to tell you that any form of gambling comes with risks and should not be undertaken as a solution to solve your financial troubles. It's worth remembering the phrase…the house always wins!

If you suffer from a gambling problem or suspect somebody you know does, then we strongly suggest that you call the National Problem Gambling Hotline at 0808 8020 133 or via the NetLine.

Leanbackplayer is committed to responsible gambling. Underage gambling is an offence, all sites are 18+ ONLY. Gambling can be addictive, please play responsibly and only bet what you can afford. Casinos listed on our site may not be available in your region. Check your local laws to ensure online poker is available and legal where you live. Leanbackplayer is an independent and reader-supported review site and may receive commissions through links made in their website's guides, this does not affect the ranking methodology or position of the top picks.

Visit these organizations for free gambling addiction resources:

Reach us at: [email protected]

SOURCE leanbackplayer.com

Related Links

http://Leanbackplayer.com

