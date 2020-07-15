$15+ Billion Worldwide Resistance Starch Industry to 2027 - Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and Threats

DUBLIN, July 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Resistance Starch - Global Market Outlook (2018-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Resistant Starch market accounted for $7.90 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach $15.17 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 7.6% during the forecast period. Increasing popularity of cereal bars in sportsperson and common consumers and raise in the awareness of the diseases are the major factors propelling the market growth. However, factor such as health risks associated with resistant starch dietary fiber is hampering the market growth.



Resistant starch is a natural fiber that is not broken down, rather converted into fatty acids by intestinal bacteria. It is not fully absorbed in small intestine; as an alternative it travels to large intestine where bacteria ferment it and create small chain fatty acids which benefits the body in several ways. Resistant starch benefits human body by lowering blood cholesterol and fats and restricting the production of new fat cells, improves insulin sensitivity and digestion, keeps appetite stable, assists in rehydration process of body and improves immunity.



Based on the source, the grains segment is likely to have a huge demand due to small, hard and dry seeds that are harvested for human consumptions. They are normally divided into cereals and legumes. Grains such as sorghum, rice, beans, peas and lentils are mainly used at for producing resistant starch.



By geography, Asia Pacific is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to largely used in ready-made convenience food, which finds huge consumption from many Asia Pacific countries especially China, Japan, Australia and South Korea. Asia Pacific is also a home to largest grain and fruit products, a necessary factor for the higher manufacturing capacity of RS. Growing spending capacity of middle class population to afford healthy foods, rich with dietary fibers and gluten free content will complement product consumption.



Some of the key players profiled in the Resistant Starch Market include ADM Corn Processing, Avebe U.A., Cargill Incorporated, Emsland-Starke GmbH, Global Bio-Chem Technology Group, Ingredion Food, KMC Kartoffelmelcentralen a.m.b.a., Penford Corp. Industrial Starch, Siam Modified Starch Co., Ltd. and Universal Starch-Chem Allied Ltd.



What our report offers:

Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Covers Market data for the years 2017, 2018, 2019, 2023 and 2027

Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.4.1 Data Mining

2.4.2 Data Analysis

2.4.3 Data Validation

2.4.4 Research Approach

2.5 Research Sources

2.5.1 Primary Research Sources

2.5.2 Secondary Research Sources

2.5.3 Assumptions



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Application Analysis

3.7 Emerging Markets

3.8 Impact of Covid-19



4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry



5 Global Resistant Starch Market, By Sources of Variation

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Biotechnology

5.3 Environmental Source

5.4 Mutations

5.5 Natural Genetic Variation



6 Global Resistant Starch Market, By Source

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Corn

6.3 Grains

6.4 Oats

6.5 Peas

6.6 Potato

6.7 Rice

6.8 Vegetables

6.9 Wheat



7 Global Resistant Starch Market, By Fruits and Nuts

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Cashew

7.3 Banana



8 Global Resistant Starch Market, By Type

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Resistant starch type 1

8.3 Resistant starch type 2

8.4 Resistant starch type 3

8.5 Resistant starch type 4

8.6 Resistant starch type 5



9 Global Resistant Starch Market, By Application

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Bakery Products

9.3 Breakfast Cereal

9.4 Confectionary Food

9.5 Dairy products

9.6 Meat

9.7 Processed Food and Beverages

9.8 Snack

9.9 Sugar Confections

9.10 Pasta and Noodles



10 Global Resistant Starch Market, By Geography

10.1 Introduction

10.2 North America

10.2.1 US

10.2.2 Canada

10.2.3 Mexico

10.3 Europe

10.3.1 Germany

10.3.2 UK

10.3.3 Italy

10.3.4 France

10.3.5 Spain

10.3.6 Rest of Europe

10.4 Asia Pacific

10.4.1 Japan

10.4.2 China

10.4.3 India

10.4.4 Australia

10.4.5 New Zealand

10.4.6 South Korea

10.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific

10.5 South America

10.5.1 Argentina

10.5.2 Brazil

10.5.3 Chile

10.5.4 Rest of South America

10.6 Middle East & Africa

10.6.1 Saudi Arabia

10.6.2 UAE

10.6.3 Qatar

10.6.4 South Africa

10.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa



11 Key Developments

11.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

11.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

11.3 New Product Launch

11.4 Expansions

11.5 Other Key Strategies



12 Company Profiling

12.1 ADM Corn Processing

12.2 Avebe U.A.

12.3 Cargill Incorporated

12.4 Emsland-Starke GmbH

12.5 Global Bio-Chem Technology Group

12.6 Ingredion Food

12.7 KMC Kartoffelmelcentralen a.m.b.a.

12.8 Penford Corp. Industrial Starch

12.9 Siam Modified Starch Co., Ltd.

12.10 Universal Starch-Chem Allied Ltd.



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/n70zyo

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.



Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

