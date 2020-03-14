15 Hightower Advisors Honored on Barron's 2020 Top 1200 List

CHICAGO, March 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- 15 Hightower advisors have been featured on Barron's 2020 Top Advisor Rankings by State, a list of the top 1,200 wealth advisors in the United States. The advisors who made the list this year are:

Wes Clayton , Hightower Twickenham, Alabama (#3)

, Hightower Twickenham, (#3) David Bahnsen , The Bahnsen Group, California (#62)

, The Bahnsen Group, (#62) David Molnar , Hightower San Diego , California (#113)

, , California (#113) Pamela Rosenau , The Rosenau Group, Colorado (#2)

, The Rosenau Group, (#2) Jeffrey Corliss , RDM Financial Group, Connecticut (#14)

, RDM Financial Group, (#14) David Emma , Hightower Naples , Florida (#22)

, , Florida (#22) Matthew Dillig , The Dillig Bowen Group, Illinois (#25)

, The Dillig Bowen Group, (#25) JR Gondeck, The Lerner Group, Illinois (#30)

(#30) Gibson Wilkes, White Pine Wealth Management, Maine (#4)

(#4) Jeff Leventhal , Hightower Bethesda , Maryland (#6)

, , Maryland (#6) Barbara Archer , Hightower Wealth Advisors | St. Louis, Missouri (#10)

, Hightower Wealth Advisors | (#10) Richard Saperstein , Treasury Partner, New York (#4)

, Treasury Partner, (#4) Jordan Waxman , Nucleus Advisors, New York (#73)

, Nucleus Advisors, (#73) Greg Sarian , Sarian Strategic Partners, Pennsylvania (#11)

, Sarian Strategic Partners, (#11) Jeffrey Grinspoon , VWG Wealth Management, Virginia (#3)

"Our advisors work diligently every day to help clients achieve their financial goals and aspirations," said Hightower CEO Bob Oros. "It's a pleasure to see that hard work recognized on the annual Barron's Top 1200 List. Congratulations to all the advisors on this year's ranking, Hightower's dynamic community of advisors is truly one of a kind!"

Barron's 2020 Top Advisor Rankings by State are based on data provided by more than 4,000 of the country's most productive wealth advisors. The rankings were based on factors such as: assets under management, revenue produced for the firm, regulatory record, quality of practice and philanthropic work. The annual list ranks the top advisors in each state, with the number of ranking spots distributed in proportion to state population and wealth.

In 2020, 33 Hightower advisors appeared on Forbes' 2020 list of Best-in-State Wealth Advisors, and in 2019, Hightower advisors appeared on Forbes' lists of Best-In-State Wealth Advisors, Top Women Advisors and Top Next-Gen Wealth Advisors; Barron's Top 100 Financial Advisors, Top 1200 Advisors by State and Top 100 Women Advisors; the Financial Times' Top 300 RIAs; and InvestmentNews' Icons & Innovators and Women to Watch lists.

About Hightower

Hightower is a wealth management firm that provides investment, financial and retirement planning services to individuals, foundations and family offices, as well as 401(k) consulting and cash management services to corporations. Hightower's capital solutions, operational support services, size and scale empower its vibrant community of independent-minded wealth advisors to grow their businesses and help their clients achieve their vision of "well-th. rebalanced." Based in Chicago with advisors across the U.S., the firm operates as a registered investment advisor (RIA). Learn more about Hightower's collaborative business model at www.hightoweradvisors.com.

Media Contact

Patty Buchanan

JConnelly

973-567-9415

[email protected]

SOURCE Hightower