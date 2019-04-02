15 Seconds of Fame and MLBPA Deliver Personal Video Moments to Fans

LOS ANGELES, April 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- 15 Seconds of Fame (15SOF), the revolutionary social media app providing sports fans with priceless video moments captured on stadium videoboards and telecasts, and the Major League Baseball Players Association (MLBPA) have announced a multi-year partnership which will deliver these video clips to fans attending Major League Baseball (MLB) games.

15SOF has been delivering these fan moments since striking an agreement with Major League Baseball Advanced Media in 2017, but by expanding the relationship to include MLBPA, 15SOF will now deliver a much broader array of fan moments.

"Partnering with the MLBPA is another advancement for baseball fans. Fans across the globe can keep and share their nostalgic moments, including when players appear on camera with them. This is a first for the industry, and a home run for MLB fans," said Bruce Cohen, Chairman of 15SOF.

Evan Kaplan, EVP, Licensing & Sponsorship for the MLBPA added, "The MLBPA is always seeking innovative ways to strengthen the connection between players and their fans. 15SOF's social platform can bring players and fans together on fans' social media and create memories that will last a lifetime."

May 2018, 15SOF won "Best in Mobile Fan Experience" at Sports Business Journal's 11th annual Sport Business Awards. 15SOF has agreements with the NBA, NFL, MLB, NHL, Turner, the Big Ten Network and other entertainment rights holders.

About 15 Seconds of Fame

15SOF – The Future of Memories® – is the first and only social media content provider that uses proprietary, breakthrough technology to seamlessly deliver shareable fan video moments at live events directly to their mobile devices. To join the 15SOF community, download the 15SOF app using iTunes or Google Play, follow @15SOF or visit 15sof.com.

About MLBPA

The Major League Baseball Players Association is the collective bargaining representative for all professional baseball players of the thirty Major League baseball teams and serves as the exclusive group licensing agent for commercial and licensing activities involving active Major League baseball players. On behalf of its members, it operates the Players Choice group licensing program and Players Choice Awards, as well as the Major League Baseball Players Trust (www.PlayersTrust.org), a charitable foundation benefiting the needy that was established and is run by Major League Baseball Players.

