15 World Renowned Chefs Gather to Celebrate The Center for Discovery

HURLEYVILLE, N.Y., Oct. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Fifteen world-renowned chefs will be on hand at The Center for Discovery® ("The Center," TCFD) in Hurleyville, New York, this Saturday, October 19th for the 2019 Michael Ritchie Big Barn Event for a Sustainable Future. The event celebrates TCFD and showcases its transformative Seed to Belly® program. Each chef will be making a signature dish, which highlights the produce grown and raised on The Center's 300-acre organic, biodynamic farm. The invited guests for the evening are prominent community leaders, members of the business, healthcare, media and entertainment industries, and long-time supporters.

The Center for Discovery® is an internationally-recognized organization providing cutting-edge care and education for 1,200 children and adults with complex conditions, like autism. The Center is at the forefront of scientific research and innovation involving this growing population, and the 2019 Michael Ritchie Big Barn Event for a Sustainable Future directly benefits this research.

The Seed to Belly® program is a part of The Center's Department of Nourishment Arts® (DNA), led by acclaimed Michelin starred Chef Cesare Casella, who has been an inspiring force in the culinary world for decades in both Italy and the United States. In DNA, Chef Casella brings together the best farmers, registered dieticians, and chefs under the principle that Food is Medicine®, and with the singular goal of truly nourishing every student and resident, as well as the 1,700 members of The Center's staff. It begins with the cultivation of the soil, choosing the appropriate regional produce, and selecting the seeds. It involves TCFD's residents and students actively participating in the planting and harvesting process, and it ends in the belly – after the DNA team prepares meals that nourish each individual.

"The Michael Ritchie Big Barn Event for a Sustainable Future," says President and CEO, Patrick H. Dollard "underscores how critical quality food is to our health and to our environment. We see the direct impact of nutrition on health in our community, and we study it. For more than a decade, our groundbreaking research program has benefitted from this great night."

The 15 acclaimed chefs in attendance at the 2019 Michael Ritchie Big Barn Event for a Sustainable Future are all DaVinci Master Chefs who have previously visited The Center to show support, create signature dishes from TCFD ingredients, and teach The Center's team of DNA chefs. They are: Hervé Malivert (Director of Culinary Arts & Technology, International Culinary Center), Raffaele Solinas (Corporate Executive Chef, Maiella LIC & American Brass LIC), Mark Strausman (Managing Director, Fred's at Barneys), Jeffrey Butler (Chef & Teacher, International Culinary Center), Kevin Garcia (Executive Chef, Claudio's), Ralph Scamardella (Partner & Chef, Tao Group Hospitality), Maria Loi (Owner & Chef, Loi Estiatorio), Franklin Becker (Culinary Director, Claudio's), Christian Petroni (Owner, Fortina), Jason Pfeifer (Owner & Executive Chef, Manhatta), Pino Luongo (Owner, Morso Restaurant), Matt Abdoo (Co-Owner & Chef, Pig Beach), Shane McBride (Co-Owner & Chef, Pig Beach), Darren Carbone (Executive Chef, El Vez), and Julian Medina (Owner & Chef Toloache, Coppelia, Tacuba Mexican Cantina, La Chula Taqueria, Tqs, and Latineria).

"The night is about celebrating great food and showcasing what our farm has to offer, but it is also about coming to the table for the most complex individuals in the world," said Chef Casella. "These DaVinci Master Chefs understand we work every day so that our residents and students can live the healthiest, most fulfilled lives. That is meaningful cooking."

The Center for Discovery® (TCFD) is a leading provider of healthcare and education services for more than 1,200 children and adults with complex conditions, medical frailties and Autism Spectrum Disorders, located 90 miles northwest of New York City. Named a Center of Excellence in 2016, TCFD has long been a leader in developing new models of care for individuals with complex conditions. Located on 1,500 acres of land in Sullivan County, TCFD houses school campuses, residences, medical and research facilities, organic and biodynamic farmland, and leased private businesses offering meaningful employment opportunities. Deeply focused on an individual's personal potential and possibilities, rather than a disability, TCFD strives to create better care and unique and challenging opportunities for the most vulnerable populations. For more information about TCFD, please visit https://thecenterfordiscovery.org/ .

