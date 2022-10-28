15-Year-Old Powerhouse, Madeline Burns, Releases Her Latest Pop Single, "Thin Ice"

STUART, Fla., Oct. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Florida native, singer/songwriter, Madeline Burns released her latest single, "Thin Ice." At just 15, Madeline's riveted storytelling and incredible voice has audiences turning up the volume.

"…although she just started her career, proves without a doubt that she's not in the industry to

play games. She came for the top of the mountain."

Madeline Burns Thin Ice

KMS Reviews

"…she uses her powerful vocals and excellent control to evoke strong emotions within her

listeners, marking her as an artist to watch even at such a young age."

Glasse Factory

"Thin Ice" is an emotionally charged pop song that speaks of truth vs. deception. "I wanted this song to be lyrically driven and really tell a story people resonate with." Madeline Burns

Madeline began her career on the theater stage at age 6 performing in countless musical theater productions. She's started vocal training at 7, and her coaches recognized early on that she had remarkable range and artistic sense. Madeline started writing and recording two years ago and hasn't looked back.

To learn more, visit www.madelineburnsartist.com or listen to her music all major streaming platforms.

https://open.spotify.com/artist/4pfHMAX9FOyhGEZsdRcA13

https://music.amazon.com/artists/B09KCNQ7K4/madeline-burns

