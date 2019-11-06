15 Years of P-MEC China Driving Global Pharma Technology Forward in China

SHANGHAI, Nov. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- P-MEC China, co-organized by Informa Markets, CCCMHPIE and Sinoexpo Informa Markets, will take place at the Shanghai New International Expo Center (SNIEC) from June 22-24, 2020. The event will be co-located with CPhI China with total area exceeding 210,000m2 and over 75,000 professionals are expected.

P-MEC China unveiled as a co-locate of CPhI China with the rising of Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) certification for pharmaceutical products in 2006, which has developed rapidly from 1,437m2 and 99 exhibitors at the first edition to nearly 73,000m2 and over 940 exhibitors in 2019. As the official announcement of GMP cancellation in Sept of 2019, the Chinese pharmaceutical manufacturing industry is entering a new stage while P-MEC China will celebrate its 15th anniversary in 2020.

Reflecting on how far P-MEC China has come, depending on its insight to the pharmaceutical industry, it has expanded segment zones such as InnoPack (packaging & drug delivery), LABWorld (laboratory equipment), EP & Clean Tech (cleanroom & pollution control), P-Logi (logistic & storage), AT&IT (automation & informatization), to cover all sectors of pharmaceutical manufacturing, processing and delivering. P-MEC China has become the world's popular market place to boost awareness, meet current clients, source new buyers, expand distribution network and know competitors and market trends.

"We participated in P-MEC China in 2018 as a visitor and made our first appearance as an exhibitor in 2019 as we saw the growing scale of the exhibition and the influence of China's pharmaceutical equipment. With buyers from all over the world visiting the show, you can imagine how P-MEC has served as a hub in China, Asia and even the global market. The show is well organized and easy to navigate," commented by the person in charge of Fette Compacting.

At the 2020 edition, P-MEC China will continue to furnish insiders with rich contents and a platform of networking and learning as it is believed that the next wave of growth from generics and new drugs to APIs will be sustained by the latest innovations in machinery and technology. The Pharma Automation & Informatization Summit will discuss the smart factory practice; The China Pharma Environmental Forum will cover both aspects of policy interpretation and technology application.

"CPhI & P-MEC are not only a sourcing platform for the global pharmaceutical industry, but they are also where we meet customers and partners from different countries, such as Asian market, Europe, Africa and Latin American market. The global influence of the show is gradually expanding," said the person in charge of Shanghai Tofflon Science and Technology Co., Ltd.

With the implement of generic drug Consistency Evaluation and Marketing Authorization Holders system, Chinese pharmaceutical industry is focusing more on quality and innovation. Enterprises such as Tofflon, Xinhua, Truking and Double-Crane are upgrading into large group companies through talent introduction, M&A and restructuring with the development of high-end pharmaceutical machinery. Considering the impacts of the huge Chinese pharmaceutical market and the improvement of Chinese-produced pharmaceutical equipment, more overseas enterprises have turned their eyes on the Chinese market.

So far, nearly 1,000 domestic and internarial enterprises have confirmed participation in P-MEC China 2020, including Fette, Körber, Romaco, Rommelag, Hosokawa, Spirax, Sartorius, Corning, IDEX, Nora, WAB, Freudenberg, Shinva Medical, Truking, Tofflon, Austar, Saideli, Gusu, Wego, Hanguang, etc.

P-MEC China will return with its 15th edition again in 2020. The event will be held from June 22-24, 2020 in the Shanghai New International Expo Centre, alongside the 20th edition of CPhI China.

For more information, please visit the official website: http://en.pmecchina.com/

Contact:

Jennifer Yang

Informa Markets Sinoexpo

E-mail: jennifer.yang@imsinoexpo.com

Phone: +86-21-3339 2533



SOURCE P-MEC China

Related Links

https://www.cphi.com

