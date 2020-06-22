$150+ Billion Worldwide Gears, Drives and Speed Changers Industry to 2027 - Featuring BorgWarner, Bosch Rexroth & Cone Drive Among Others

DUBLIN, June 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Gears, Drives and Speed Changers - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Amid the COVID-19 crisis and the looming economic recession, the Gears, Drives and Speed Changers market worldwide will grow by a projected US$45.4 Billion, during the analysis period, driven by a revised compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.8%. Automotive, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, is forecast to grow at over 3.7% and reach a market size of US$150.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

The global analysis and forecast periods covered within the report are 2020-2027 (Current & Future Analysis) and 2012-2019 (Historic Review). Research estimates are provided for 2020, while research projections cover the period 2021-2027.



An unusual period in history, the coronavirus pandemic has unleashed a series of unprecedented events affecting every industry. The Automotive market will be reset to a new normal which going forwards in a post COVID-19 era will be continuously redefined and redesigned. Staying on top of trends and accurate analysis is paramount now more than ever to manage uncertainty, change and continuously adapt to new and evolving market conditions.



As part of the new emerging geographic scenario, the United States is forecast to readjust to a 2.4% CAGR. Within Europe, Germany will add over US$1.1 Billion to the region's size over the next 7 to 8 years. In addition, over US$1.2 Billion worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of European markets. In Japan, the Automotive segment will reach a market size of US$8 Billion by the close of the analysis period. Blamed for the pandemic, significant political and economic challenges confront China. Amid the growing push for decoupling and economic distancing, the changing relationship between China and the rest of the world will influence competition and opportunities in the Gears, Drives and Speed Changers market.



Against this backdrop and the changing geopolitical, business and consumer sentiments, the world's second largest economy will grow at 7.2% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$14.4 Billion in terms of addressable market opportunity. Continuous monitoring for emerging signs of a possible new world order post-COVID-19 crisis is a must for aspiring businesses and their astute leaders seeking to find success in the now changing Gears, Drives and Speed Changers market landscape. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

ABB Ltd.

Bharat Gears Ltd.

Bonfiglioli Riduttori S.P.A.

BorgWarner, Inc.

Bosch Rexroth AG

Cone Drive

Curtis Machine Company, Inc.

Danfoss Group

David Brown Santasalo

Eaton Corporation Plc

Emerson Electric Co.,

FLSmidth MAAG Gear

Horsburgh & Scott

Hub City, Inc.

Kanzaki Kokyukoki Manufacturing Co. Ltd.

Marine Gears, Inc.

Oerlikon Graziano

Rexnord Corp.

Schneider Electric

SEW Eurodrive

Siemens AG

Sumitomo Drive Technologies

Twin Disc, Inc.

ZF Friedrichshafen AG



Key Topics Covered:



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



An Introductory Prelude

Automotive Industry - A Bellwether ofMarket Prospects

Developing Countries Continue to be Growth Engines

Market Outlook

Recent Market Activity

Recovery in Global GDP Promises Stronger Growthfor Gears, Drives & Speed Changers Industry

Acceleration in Global PMI Benefits Market Growth

Improving US Economy Augurs Well for the Market

Cyclical Upturn Encourages Positive ManufacturingOutlook in Asia-Pacific

Off-Shoring of Manufacturing Activity Boosts Demandin Developing Countries

Global Competitor Market Shares

Gears, Drives and Speed Changers Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2020 & 2029

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



Growth in Automobiles Production SpursMarket Demand

Opportunity Indicators

Gears - Vital Component of Automotive Systems

Key Trends in Automotive Gearbox Market

Growing Popularity of Steer-by-Wire Technology Drives Future Demand for Power Steering Gears

Rising Average Vehicle Life Drive Demand for Aftermarket Gears and Drives

Industrial Gearboxes Market - An Overview

Asia-Pacific Leads the Industrial Gearboxes and Gear Motors Market

Growing Aerospace Sector Augurs Well for Market

Surging Air Traffic to Drive Growth in AircraftLanding Gear Market

Landing Gears Market for Commercial AircraftsWitness Surge Due to Growing PassengerNumbers

Heavy Industrial Equipment/Machinery ManufacturingIndustry Promises Bright Prospects

Need for High Quality Gears for UninterruptedProduction Process Driving Gears Demand

Stable Outlook for Oil & Gas Bodes Wellfor Hydraulic Drilling Equipment

Steady Growth in Global Power Generation ActivitySpurs Demand

Growing Focus on Exploiting Wind Energy SpursGrowth in Wind Turbine Gear Market

Gears Used in Nuclear Power Plants to WitnessGrowth

Robust Demand for Construction Equipment OffersGrowth Opportunities

Growing Demand for Mining Equipment Boosts Growthin Gear & Gearbox Market

Mechanization of Agriculture Spurs Growth

A Segmental Overview

Gears

Drives

Growing Impact of Technology



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 298



