150 Prominent Republicans and Independents Release 'A Call for American Renewal' Charting New Path

WASHINGTON, May 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A coalition of 150 prominent Republican and independent leaders have released A Call for American Renewal, a principles-based vision for American leadership, as an alternative to the current direction of the Republican Party and growing extremism in the nation. Their call for a return to principles (available at: www.acallforamericanrenewal.com) follows a February summit and subsequent organizing.

As GOP leadership marginalizes Representative Liz Cheney and other honorable members and citizens for simple acts of truth-telling and conscience, founding signatories to this statement are mobilizing disaffected voters to impact competitive elections around the country and shape the future of the nation. This "common-sense coalition" seeks to catalyze the reform of the Republican Party and its recommitment to truth, founding ideals, and decency or, if unsuccessful, lay the foundation for an alternative.

"These principles are vital to our individual and collective flourishing, overcoming modern challenges, and preserving our way of life. They're a foundation to unite Americans from diverse backgrounds in common cause. Our nation is calling out for a new coalition of principled, pragmatic citizens to renew America and counter the partisanship and extremism infecting the country," said Evan McMullin, Executive Director of Stand Up Republic, former House Republican Conference policy director and 2016 independent presidential candidate.

"There's only one thing that can beat back the tides of extremism, fear, and conspiracy, and that is a people, unified behind common principles, joining their voices to demand better. That's what we're doing with A Call for American Renewal. Together, we can — and will — return our politics to the principles which should define us, and lead the way to a better, brighter future for all Americans," said Miles Taylor, former Homeland Security official and co-founder of Republican Political Alliance for Integrity and Reform.

Key signers of A Call for American Renewal include Michael Steele, Barbara Comstock, Christine Todd Whitman, Denver Riggleman, Michael Chertoff, Charles Djou, George Conway, Charlie Dent, Reid Ribble, Evan McMullin, Charlie Sykes, Anthony Scaramucci, Mona Charen, Miles Taylor, Tom Ridge, Michael Hayden, Paul Mitchell, Bill Weld, Mike Madrid, Claudine Schneider, Jim Kolbe, Mary Peters, John Negroponte, and many others. For a full text of A Call for American Renewal and list of signatories, visit www.acallforamericanrenewal.com . To speak to one of the signatories or for assistance, please reach out to the point of contact below.

