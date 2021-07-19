154 Agency to provide digital marketing for Novo Integrated Sciences, Inc.

AUSTIN, Texas, July 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - 154 Agency LLC (154) has announced today that it has reached an agreement with Novo Integrated Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVOS) (Novo), to perform digital marketing, brand awareness, and related work.

154 provides social media, creative strategy, public relations and content marketing. 154 is providing their signature digital overhaul for Novo Integrated Sciences and its subsidiaries.

"Novo has a story that needs to be broadcasted to the public. Their mission to decentralize the delivery of primary healthcare, through the integration of medical technology, advanced therapeutics and rehabilitative science, needs to be told. We are extremely excited to widen our portfolio and further develop custom marketing strategies for a larger spectrum of clients." stated Johanna Viscaino, CEO of 154. "Our prior success working with other companies will create tremendous value for Novo."

154's team is comprised of digital marketing specialists who focus their skills of custom brand building, brand awareness, custom design, UX consulting and video production for public companies that require a dual awareness for their clients and the investing public.

154's clients include healthcare, education and life sciences companies.

About Novo Integrated Sciences, Inc.

Novo Integrated Sciences, Inc. owns Canadian and U.S. subsidiaries which deliver, or intend to deliver, multidisciplinary primary health care related services and products through the integration of medical technology, advanced therapeutics, and rehabilitative science. Our clinicians and practitioners are not authorized to practice primary care medicine and they are not medically licensed to prescribe pharmaceutical based product solutions.

We believe that "decentralizing" healthcare, through the integration of medical technology and interconnectivity offers an essential solution to the fundamental transformation of healthcare delivery. Specific to non-critical care, ongoing advancements in both medical technology and inter-connectivity are allowing for a shift of the patient/practitioner relationship to the patient's home and away from on-site visits to primary medical centers with mass-services. This acceleration of "ease-of-access" in the patient/practitioner interaction for non-critical care diagnosis and subsequent treatment minimizes the degradation of non-critical health conditions to critical conditions as well as allowing for more cost-effective healthcare distribution.

Novo's decentralized healthcare business model is centered on three primary pillars to best support the transformation of non-catastrophic healthcare delivery to patients and consumers. The first pillar is building a foundation of traditional hands-on healthcare delivery, through small and micro footprint sized clinic facilities, within a significant service delivery network. The second pillar is the development, integration, and deployment of sophisticated technology, through interconnectivity, which expands the reach of healthcare related service, beyond the traditional clinic location, to geographic areas not readily providing advanced healthcare service to date, including the patient's home. The third pillar is the development and distribution of effective wellness product solutions allowing for the customization of patient preventative care remedies and ultimately a healthier population. Additionally, Novo's science first approach to product innovation further emphasizes Novo's mandate to create and provide over-the-counter preventative and maintenance care solutions. Innovation in science as represented by the proprietary technology assures Novo of continued cutting edge advancement in patient first platforms.

For more information concerning Novo Integrated Sciences, please visit www.novointegrated.com. For more information on NHL, please visit www.novohealthnet.com.

About 154 Agency LLC:

154 Agency LLC is a strategic digital media consulting company. It specializes in brand development, customer awareness, social media management, both social media advertising and google advertising, investor awareness, e-commerce marketing, customer acquisition, video production and SEO optimization. It's clients primarily fall within the education and healthcare industries. For more information, visit www.154agency.com.

