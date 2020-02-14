$157B Electric Vehicle (EV) Component Industry Assessment, 2019-2025 - Increasing Adoption of Electric Vehicles, Declining Cost of Components

DUBLIN, Feb. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Electric Vehicle Component Market Research Report: By Component, End Use, Geographical Outlook - Industry Opportunity Analysis and Growth Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Rising Demand for Electric Vehicles Driving Electric Vehicle Component Market



In 2018, the global electric vehicle component market reached a value of $22.2 billion and is projected to attain $157.4 billion by 2025, advancing at a 29.4% CAGR during the forecast period (2019-2025).



The market is witnessing growth because of the rising adoption of electric vehicles (EV) and declining cost of the components used in them. On the basis of end-use, the market is bifurcated into original equipment manufacturers (OEM) and aftermarket, among which, the larger demand for electric vehicle components was created by the OEMs division in 2018.



When component is taken into consideration, the electric vehicle component market is categorized into battery pack, controller, electric vehicle supply equipment, high-voltage cable, thermal management system, motor, DC-DC converter, power distribution module, and vehicle interface control module. The battery pack category is projected to account for the major share of the market during the forecast period, as it the most important part of the vehicles. Moreover, battery pack accounts for approximately 35-50% of the total cost of electric vehicles, which is why this component is the major revenue contributor to the market.



Among all the regions, namely Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), North America, and Rest of the World, the largest share of the electric vehicle component market was held by the APAC region in 2018. This was due to the increased usage of electric vehicles in the region, primarily in China. Factors including rising government support for EVs in the form of subsidies, increasing environmental concern, and growing ownership costs of internal combustion engine-based vehicles are leading to the use of electric vehicles in the region.



People are becoming more aware regarding the adverse effects of vehicular emissions on the environment, which is why the adoption of EVs is rising, further driving the electric vehicle component market. At the present time, approximately 43% of the total amount of greenhouse gases being emitted in the world is contributed by the automobile sector. Hence, several countries are taking initiatives to curb the emissions by reducing the use of fuel-based vehicles. The increased usage of electric vehicles will result in the reduction of the amount of carbon dioxide being emitted into the environment.



Furthermore, the governments of different countries are increasingly taking steps for supporting the adoption of electric vehicles. Tax exemptions, financial incentives, and purchase rebates are some of the supportive initiatives taken by governments, which are predicted to drive the electric vehicle component market in the coming years. For example, the federal government in the U.S. provides an Internal Revenue Service tax credit of $2,500 to $7,500 per new EV purchased, where the tax credit amount depends on the size of the vehicle and battery capacity.



A key trend that is being observed in the electric vehicle component market is the rising preference for induction motors over synchronous motors. The reason for this is that the induction motors have improved efficiency and aid in reducing the magnetic losses by decreasing the inverter voltage. In addition to this, these motors need minimal maintenance because of the absence of slip rings, brushes, and commutators, which is why their popularity has increased in the recent years.



Thus, the market is growing due to the growing adoption of electric vehicles, which is further taking place due to the rapid environmental degradation and rising government support for the adoption of electric vehicles.



Key Topics Covered



Chapter 1. Research Background



Chapter 2. Research Methodology



Chapter 3. Executive Summary



Chapter 4. Introduction

4.1 Definition of Market Segments

4.1.1 By Component

4.1.1.1 Battery pack

4.1.1.1.1 Battery cell

4.1.1.1.2 BMS

4.1.1.1.3 Battery thermal management system

4.1.1.1.4 Others

4.1.1.2 Motor

4.1.1.3 Controller

4.1.1.4 EVSE

4.1.1.5 DC-DC converter

4.1.1.6 High-voltage cable

4.1.1.7 PDM

4.1.1.8 Thermal management system

4.1.1.9 VCIM

4.1.2 By End Use

4.1.2.1 OEM

4.1.2.2 Aftermarket

4.2 Value Chain Analysis

4.3 Market Dynamics

4.3.1 Trends

4.3.1.1 Shift Toward Lithium-Nickel-Manganese-Cobalt (NMC) Oxide Batteries from Lithium-Iron Phosphate (LFP) Batteries

4.3.1.2 Growing Preference for Induction Motors

4.3.2 Drivers

4.3.2.1 Increasing Adoption of Electric Vehicles

4.3.2.1.1 Growing Environmental Concern

4.3.2.1.2 Government Support for Electric Vehicle Adoption

4.3.2.2 Declining Cost of the Components

4.3.2.3 Impact Analysis of Drivers on Market Forecast

4.3.3 Restraints

4.3.3.1 High Initial Cost of Electric Vehicles

4.3.3.2 Underdeveloped Value Chain

4.3.3.3 Impact Analysis of Restraints on Market Forecast

4.3.4 Opportunities

4.3.4.1 Growth Opportunities in the Emerging Economies in the World

4.4 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.3 Intensity of Rivalry

4.4.4 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.5 Threat of Substitutes



Chapter 5. Technological Trends and their Impact on Automotive Industry

5.1 Technological Trends in Electric Vehicle Batteries

5.2 Technological Trends in Electric Vehicle Motors



Chapter 6. Electric Two-Wheeler Component Market

6.1 Global Electric Two-Wheeler Component Market, By Component

6.1.1 Global Two-Wheeler Battery Pack Market

6.2 North America Electric Two-Wheeler Component Market, By Component

6.3 Europe Electric Two-Wheeler Component Market, By Component

6.4 APAC Electric Two-Wheeler Component Market, By Component

6.5 RoW Electric Two-Wheeler Component Market, By Component



Chapter 7. Global Market Size and Forecast

7.1 By Component

7.1.1 Battery Pack, by Component

7.2 By End Use

7.3 By Region



Chapter 8. North America Market Size and Forecast



Chapter 9. Europe Market Size and Forecast



Chapter 10. APAC Market Size and Forecast



Chapter 11. RoW Market Size and Forecast



Chapter 12. Competitive Landscape

12.1 List of Players and Their Offerings

12.2 Market Share Analysis of Key Players

12.2.1 Electric Vehicle Battery Manufacturers

12.2.2 Electric Vehicle Motor and Controller Manufacturers

12.3 Competitive Benchmarking of Key Players

12.4 Global Strategic Developments of Key Players

12.4.1 Partnerships

12.4.2 Geographical Expansion

12.4.3 Facility Expansions

12.4.4 Client Wins

12.4.5 Other Developments



Chapter 13. Company Profiles

13.1 Robert Bosch GmbH

13.1.1 Business Overview

13.1.2 Product and Service Offerings

13.1.3 Key Financial Summary

13.2 Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. Ltd.

13.3 Panasonic Corp.

13.4 Siemens AG

13.5 DENSO Corp.

13.6 LG Chem Ltd.

13.7 Tesla Inc.

13.8 Hitachi Ltd.

13.9 ABB Ltd.

13.10 Samsung SDI Co. Ltd.

13.11 BYD Co. Ltd.

13.12 Mitsubishi Electric Corp.

13.13 LG Innotek Co. Ltd.

13.14 OptimumNano Energy Co. Ltd.



