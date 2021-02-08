15th Annual Festival of the Arts Boca to Reach Global Audience with Star-Studded Virtual Performances and Interactive Discussions with Award-Winning Authors

BOCA RATON, Fla., Feb. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Festival of the Arts Boca will go forward in 2021, with virtual performances by Florida-based artists from iconic locations throughout Boca Raton from March 6 – 14, 2021. Each program will stream once only on the Festival of the Arts Boca website, www.festivalboca.org. Access is free with advance registration.

Grammy-Award winning violinist, James Ehnes, will perform at the Festival of the Arts Boca on Sunday, March 7. The Festival of the Arts Boca will open on Saturday, March 6 with Boca native and Metropolitan Opera star soprano Nadine Sierra and friends.

"Our 15th installment will celebrate the tremendous talent in South Florida, showcase the beauty of Boca from various venues and honor the legacy of our co-founder, Charlie Siemon," said Joanna Marie Kaye, Executive Director of Festival of the Arts Boca. "Charlie would have been thrilled to see that paradoxically, we have the opportunity to reach our biggest audience ever in 2021 with all of our events filmed and broadcast worldwide."

The Festival will open on Saturday, March 6 with Boca native and Metropolitan Opera star soprano Nadine Sierra and friends, in concert at Signature Flight Services at the Boca Raton Airport.

On Sunday, March 7, the Festival will welcome Grammy Award-winning Florida-based violinist James Ehnes, from the Boca Raton Innovation Campus.

On Saturday, March 13, tune in for an evening with the Festival All-Stars featuring Constantine Kitsopoulos, Festival Music Director, and musicians from the Festival Orchestra.

The Festival will close on Sunday, March 14 with Grammy-Award winning South Florida favorite, jazz flautist Nestor Torres, and his band at the Boca Raton Resort and Club.

This season's Authors & Ideas program will include interactive discussions with three authors, Admiral James Stavridis, Sonia Shah and Bruce Feiler, via Zoom.

On Monday, March 8 at 7 p.m., Admiral James Stavridis author and retired four-star U.S. Naval officer, will talk about leadership.

On Tuesday, March 9 at 7 p.m., Bruce Feiler will discuss his latest book, a top 10 New York Times bestseller, Life Is In the Transitions: Mastering Change at Any Age, a collection of hundreds of life stories, exploring how we can navigate life's growing number of transitions to live with more meaning, purpose, and joy.

On Thursday, March 11 at 7 p.m., the Festival will welcome Sonia Shah, science journalist and prize-winning author of the heavily lauded, The Next Great Migration: The Beauty and Terror of Life on the Move , that explores our centuries-long assumptions about migration through science, history, and reporting, predicting its lifesaving power in the face of climate change.

For more information visit festivalboca.org or call (561) 571-5270.

CONTACT:

Hillary Reynolds

(954) 815-1186

SOURCE Festival of the Arts Boca