15th Annual Toilet Paper Wedding Dress Contest Presented by Charm Weddings and Quilted Northern® Rolls Out!

"This year, we have opened up categories for our contestants to enter into," says Susan Bain, TP Dress Contest Co-Creator. "We are excited about our new categories of Traditional, Modern and Cultural, and know this will add an exciting element to the event," added Co-Creator Laura Gawne.

The top twelve dresses and their designers will be flown to our Finale Event to participate in a runway fashion show in New York this summer. Representatives of Charm Weddings and Quilted Northern® as well as celebrity judges will be in attendance to judge each design!

The first prize winner will walk away with $10,000 while the second and third prize winners will receive $5,000 and $2,500 respectively.

The contest is officially open and all entries must be submitted by May 22, 2019. For official rules and entry form please visit TPDressContest.com or CharmWeddings.com. The Quilted Northern® brand will be providing coupons for the creations of these unique wedding dresses. Entrants may request a coupon for Quilted Northern® at TPDresscontest@gmail.com.

About Charm Weddings

Cheap-Chic-Weddings.com (now CharmWeddings.com) was founded by sister team Laura Gawne and Susan Bain 15+ years ago. They share wedding tips and ideas online and across social media platforms in an effort to help engaged couples and their families. Laura and Susan created the World Famous Toilet Paper Wedding Dress Contest 15 years ago to engage their readers and to attract a wider audience. To find out more about Charm Weddings and the TP Dress Contest please visit http://CharmWeddings.com and http://www.tpdresscontest.com

About Georgia-Pacific

Based in Atlanta, Georgia-Pacific and its subsidiaries are among the world's leading manufacturers and marketers of bath tissue, paper towels and napkins, tableware, paper-based packaging, cellulose, specialty fibers, nonwoven fabrics, building products and related chemicals. Our familiar consumer brands include Quilted Northern®, Angel Soft®, Brawny®, Dixie®, enMotion®, Sparkle®, Mardi Gras®, Vanity Fair®, and STAINMASTER™ household cleaning products. Georgia-Pacific has long been a leading supplier of building products to lumber and building materials dealers and large do-it-yourself warehouse retailers. Its Georgia-Pacific Recycling subsidiary is among the world's largest recyclers of paper, metal and plastics. The company operates nearly 200 facilities and employs approximately 35,000 people directly, and creates nearly 92,000 jobs indirectly. For more information, visit: gp.com.

Media Contacts:

For CharmWeddings.com and TPDressContest.com

Susan Bain

305-798-2520

Susan@CharmWeddings.com

or

For Georgia Pacific

Anna Umphress

Georgia-Pacific

404-652-4627

ACUmphre@GAPAC.com

SOURCE Charm Weddings

Related Links

http://CharmWeddings.com

