15th Annual WORLDSymposium 2019 Scientific Meeting February 4 - 8, 2019 Preliminary Program Announced

The 2019 program features cutting edge research in lysosomal diseases, including basic science, translational research, and clinical trial updates, as well as spotlights on gene therapy and newborn screening. In 2019, attendees will have access to oral presentations from 74 international lysosomal disease scientists and clinicians, and additional poster presentations from more than 400 global researchers.

On Monday, February 4, 2019, WORLDSymposium will host a pre-conference workshop on lysosomal biology and lysosomal diseases, Emerging Trends: State-of-the-Art for Experts. This afternoon session will be led by Chester B. Whitley, PhD, MD, Course Director for WORLDSymposium and Principal Investigator for the Lysosomal Disease Network (LDN). Featured speakers include Marc C. Patterson, MD, from Mayo Medical School, Steven U. Walkley, PhD, DVM, from Albert Einstein College of Medicine, and Jeanine R. Jarnes, PharmD, from the University of Minnesota.

The preliminary program for WORLDSymposium 2019 is now posted and available for download at https://www.worldsymposia.org

Early registration rates end January 4, 2019 but with the conference just over 10 weeks away, hotel space is almost sold out. Register today to:

Experience in person the collaboration between regulatory agencies, pharmaceutical companies, non-profit organizations, academic institutions and therapy developers.

Hear the latest advancements in the clinical development of treatments for lysosomal diseases.

Take advantage of 6+ hours of dedicated networking with peers, industry-leading pharmaceutical companies and patient organizations.

About WORLDSymposium: Since its inception as a small group of passionate researchers in 2002, WORLDSymposium has grown to an international research conference that attracts over 1800 participants from more than 50 countries around the globe. WORLDSymposium is now considered the premier international forum for gathering experts from around the globe who are actively involved in Basic Science, Translational Studies, and Clinical Applications for lysosomal diseases. More information can be found at https://www.worldsymposia.org

