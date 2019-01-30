$16.24 Billion Specialty Oilfield Chemicals Market - Global Outlook & Forecasts 2016-2026

DUBLIN, Jan. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Global Specialty Oilfield Chemicals market is expected to grow from $9.52 billion in 2017 to reach $16.24 billion by 2026 with a CAGR of 6.1%.



Rising in franking and horizontal drilling, increasing energy necessities of consumers and growing exploration activities for shale oil are some of the factors boosting the growth of the market. The main reason which hampering the growth of the specialty oilfield chemicals market is the decreasing crude oil cost.



Specialty oilfield chemicals are chemicals which aid to improve the efficiency of oil recovery. These specialty chemicals have its consequence only when they are there in the oilfield process but after exclusion their properties decreases hence, has to be added occasionally or constantly as per the condition across the oil production.



By application, production chemicals section is projected to lead the specialty oilfield chemicals market. The manufacture of crude oil has amplified in the recent years in countries such as the US and Saudi Arabia. Thus, the continuous boost in the production of crude oil is predicted to increase the demand for specialty oilfield chemicals during period.



Based on geography, the increase of the North America specialty oilfield chemicals market can be attributed to the presence of various key producers of specialty oilfield chemicals in the region and increased the exploration activities for shale gas & oil reserves. The US is witnessing huge demand for specialty oilfield chemicals, which is projected to continue in the future as well.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.5 Research Sources



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Product Analysis

3.7 Application Analysis

3.8 Emerging Markets

3.9 Futuristic Market Scenario



4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry



5 Global Specialty Oilfield Chemicals Market, By Product Type

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Specialty Chemicals

5.2.1 Corrosion & Scale Inhibitors

5.2.2 Biocides

5.2.3 Depressants

5.2.4 Surfactants

5.2.5 Pour-Point Depressants

5.2.6 Demulsifiers

5.3 Polymers

5.3.1 Natural Polymers

5.3.2 Synthetic Polymers

5.3.3 Advanced Polymers

5.4 Inhibitors & Scavengers

5.5 Rheology Modifiers

5.6 Friction Reducers

5.7 Other Product Types



6 Global Specialty Oilfield Chemicals Market, By Application

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR)

6.3 Cementing

6.4 Production Chemicals

6.5 Drilling Fluids

6.6 Well Stimulation

6.7 Workover & Completion

6.8 Fracturing

6.9 Completion

6.10 Packer Fluids

6.11 Corrosion Inhibition

6.12 Scale Inhibition

6.13 Pest Control

6.14 Demulsification

6.15 Foam Control Agents

6.16 Emulsifying Agents

6.17 Gelling Agents

6.18 Friction Reduction

6.19 Fracking Agents

6.20 Anti-Freeze Agents

6.21 Dispersing Agents

6.22 Other Applications

6.22.1 Transportation

6.22.2 Blending

6.22.3 Remediation



7 Global Specialty Oilfield Chemicals Market, By Geography

7.1 Introduction

7.2 North America

7.3 Europe

7.4 Asia Pacific

7.5 South America

7.6 Middle East & Africa



8 Key Developments

8.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

8.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

8.3 New Product Launch

8.4 Expansions

8.5 Other Key Strategies



9 Company Profiling

9.1 Thermax

9.2 BASF

9.3 Dowdupont

9.4 Solvay

9.5 Stepan Company

9.6 RoEmex

9.7 Chevron Philips Chemical Company

9.8 National Oilwell Varco

9.9 Kraton

9.10 Kemira

9.11 Innospec

9.12 Huntsman

9.13 Oleon

9.14 Geo Specialty Chemicals

9.15 Elementis

9.16 Ecolab

9.17 Schlumberger

9.18 Croda

9.19 Clariant

9.20 Purechem Energy Services

9.21 Baker Hughes

9.22 Ashland

9.23 Albemarle

9.24 Akzonobel

9.25 Halliburton



