$16.2Bn Cardiac Biomarkers Testing Market by 2025 - Rising Demand for Efficient & Rapid Diagnostics of Cardiovascular Diseases

DUBLIN, July 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Cardiac Biomarkers Testing Market (2019-2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Cardiac Biomarkers Testing Market size is expected to reach $16.2 billion by 2025, rising at a market growth of 11.4% CAGR during the forecast period.

The recent product launches and further developments in the products are major growth trends which are providing lucrative growth opportunities to the cardiac biomarker market. The rising demand for efficient and rapid diagnostics of cardiovascular diseases is the key contributing factor to sector growth.

Alere triage panel, manufactured by Alere, Inc., is a combination of three major biomarkers namely, CK-MB, myoglobin, and troponin I. The test is handy due to efficient detection of the cardiovascular disease and, being a combination product, there is a great demand for the test in the market.

Based on Location of Testing, the market is segmented into Point of Care Testing and Laboratory Testing. The PoC testing segment is projected to witness growth at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The rising demand for the PoC segment has led to the growth of the segment. Moreover, the rising awareness in the developing countries regarding the use of PoC testing and its application in cardiac biomarkers has nurtured the market growth.

Companies Profiled

Trivitron Healthcare Pvt. Ltd.

Abbott Laboratories

Siemens AG

Becton, Dickinson & Company

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

Randox Laboratories Limited

Danaher Corporation

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Johnson & Johnson

Quidel Corporation

Key Topics Covered



Chapter 1. Market Scope & Methodology

1.1 Market Definition

1.2 Objectives

1.3 Market Scope

1.4 Segmentation

1.4.1 Global Cardiac Biomarkers Testing Market, by Type

1.4.2 Global Cardiac Biomarkers Testing Market, by Application

1.4.3 Global Cardiac Biomarkers Testing Market, by Location of Testing

1.4.4 Global Cardiac Biomarkers Testing Market, by Geography

1.5 Methodology for the Research



Chapter 2. Market Overview

2.1 Introduction

2.1.1 Overview

2.1.2 Executive Summary

2.1.3 Market Composition and Scenario

2.2 Key Factors Impacting the Market

2.2.1 Market Drivers

2.2.2 Market Restraint



Chapter 3. Global Cardiac Biomarkers Testing Market by Type

3.1.1 Global Creatine Kinase (CK-MB) Market by Region

3.1.2 Global Troponins Market by Region

3.1.3 Global Myoglobin Market by Region

3.1.4 Global Natriuretic Peptides (BNP and NT-proBNP) Market by Region

3.1.5 Global Ischemia Modified Albumin Market by Region

3.1.6 Global Others Market by Region



Chapter 4. Global Cardiac Biomarkers Testing Market by Application

4.1.1 Global Myocardial Infarction Market by Region

4.1.2 Global Congestive Heart Failure Market by Region

4.1.3 Global Acute Coronary Syndrome Market by Region

4.1.4 Global Atherosclerosis Market by Region

4.1.5 Global Others Market by Region



Chapter 5. Global Cardiac Biomarkers Testing Market by Location of Testing

5.1.1 Global Point of Care Testing Market by Region

5.1.2 Global Laboratory Testing Market by Region



Chapter 6. Global Cardiac Biomarkers Testing Market by Region

6.1 North America Cardiac Biomarkers Testing Market

6.2 Europe Cardiac Biomarkers Testing Market

6.3 Asia-Pacific Cardiac Biomarkers Testing Market

6.4 LAMEA Cardiac Biomarkers Testing Market



Chapter 7. Company Profiles

7.1 Trivitron Healthcare Pvt. Ltd.

7.2 ABBOTT Laboratories

7.3 Siemens AG (Siemens Healthineers Inc.)

7.4 Becton Dickinson & Company

7.5 Bio-Rad laboratories Inc.

7.6 Randox Laboratories Limited

7.7 Danaher Corporation (Beckman Coulter Inc.)

7.8 Thermo Fischer Scientific Inc.

7.9 Johnson & Johnson

7.10 Quidel Corporation



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3ubysp

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

