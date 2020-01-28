$16.5B Smart Traffic Management System Market Outlook to 2025 - Featuring Kapsch, Siemens, Transcore, Delcan, Q-Free, SwRI, Xerox, SICE, Dynniq, IBI Group, and More

DUBLIN, Jan. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Smart Traffic Management System Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global smart traffic management system market is expected to reach $16.5 billion by 2025 with a CAGR of 12.1% from 2020 to 2025.



The future of the smart traffic management system market looks attractive with opportunities in highway, managed lanes, and others applications. The major drivers for this market are favorable government initiatives for developing the traffic infrastructure and emergence of smart cities.



Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the smart traffic management system industry, include the growth of adaptive traffic control & traffic analytics and emergence of mobility as a service (MaaS).



The study includes the trends of smart traffic management system market and forecast for the global smart traffic management system market through 2025, segmented by product type, application, and the region.



Some of the smart traffic management system companies profiled in this report include Kapsch, Siemens, Transcore, Delcan, Q-Free, SwRI, Xerox, SICE, Dynniq, and IBI Group and others.



The analyst forecasts that traffic monitoring system will remain the largest segment due to its usage in controlling traffic infractions, reducing traffic accidents, and detecting potentially dangerous drivers.



Within the smart traffic management system market, highway will remain the largest application over the forecast period. The growing trend toward the adoption of smart cities is expected to drive the growth prospects for the highway market.



North America will remain the largest region due to increasing adoption of IoT and growing need for real time data among drivers and passengers. APAC region is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to increasing traffic congestions with growth of urbanization.



A total of 77 figures/charts and 64 tables are provided in this 160 page report to help in your business decisions.



Some features of the report include:

Market size estimates: Smart traffic management system market size estimation in terms of value ($M) shipment.

Trend and forecast analysis: Market trend (2014-2019) and forecast (2020-2025) by region, application and end user industry

Segmentation analysis: Smart traffic management system market size by product type, and application type in terms of value and volume shipment.

Regional analysis: Smart traffic management system market breakdown by key regions such as North America , Europe , and Asia & Rest of World.

, , and & Rest of World. Growth opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different applications and regions of smart traffic management system in the smart traffic management system market.

Strategic analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape of smart traffic management system in the smart traffic management system market.

Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter's Five Forces model.

This report answers the following 11 key questions:



Q.1 What are some of the most promising, high-growth opportunities for the global smart traffic management system by product (traffic monitoring system, traffic signal control system, traffic enforcement camera, intelligent driver information system, and integrated corridor management), by applications (Highway, Managed Lanes, and Others), and by region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)?

Q.2 Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3 Which regions will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4 What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers and challenges of the smart traffic management system market?

Q.5 What are the business risks and threats to the smart traffic management system market?

Q.6 What are the emerging trends in this smart traffic management system market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7 What are some changing demands of customers in the smart traffic management system market?

Q.8 What are the new developments in the smart traffic management system market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9 Who are the major players in this smart traffic management system market? What strategic initiatives are being implemented by key players for business growth?

Q.10 What are some of the competitive products and processes in this smart traffic management system area and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share via product substitution?

Q.11 What M&A activity has occurred in the last 5 years in this smart traffic management system market?



Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary



2. Market Background and Classifications

2.1: Introduction, Background, and Classifications

2.2: Usage of Smart Traffic Management System

2.3: Supply Chain

2.4: Industry Drivers and Challenges



3. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis from 2013 to 2024

3.1: Macroeconomic Trends and Forecast

3.2: Global Smart Traffic Management System Market Trends and Forecast

3.3: Global Smart Traffic Management System Market by Product Type

3.3.1: Traffic Monitoring Systems

3.3.2: Traffic Signal Control System

3.3.3: Traffic Enforcement Camera

3.3.4: Intelligent Driver Information System

3.3.5: Integrated Corridor Management (ICM)

3.3.6: Others

3.4: Global Smart Traffic Management System Market by Application

3.4.1: Highway

3.4.2: Managed Lanes

3.4.3: Others



4. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis by Region

4.1: Global Smart Traffic Management System Market by Region

4.2: North American Smart Traffic Management System Market

4.3: European Smart Traffic Management System Market

4.4: APAC Smart Traffic Management System Market

4.5: RoW Smart Traffic Management System Market



5. Competitor Analysis

5.1: Product Portfolio Analysis

5.2: Geographical Reach

5.3: Porter's Five Forces Analysis



6. Growth Opportunities and Strategic Analysis

6.1: Growth Opportunity Analysis

6.1.1: Growth Opportunities for the Global Smart Traffic Management System Market by Application

6.1.2: Growth Opportunities for the Global Smart Traffic Management System Market by Product Type

6.1.3: Growth Opportunities for the Global Smart Traffic Management System Market by Region

6.2: Emerging Trends in the Global Smart Traffic Management System Market

6.3: Strategy Analysis

6.3.1: New Product Development

6.3.2: Mergers, Acquisitions, Partnership, and Joint Ventures in the Global Smart Traffic Management System Market



7. Company Profiles of Leading Players

7.1: Kapsch

7.2: Siemens

7.3: Transcore

7.4: Delcan

7.5: SICE

7.6: ECONOLITE

7.7: Q-Free ASA

7.8: SwRI

7.9: Dynniq

7.10: IBI Group



