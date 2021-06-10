$16.85 Bn Growth expected in Global Footwear Market during 2021-2025 | Rising demand for exclusive designer collections to drive growth | Technavio

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. adidas AG, ASICS Corp., Burberry Group Plc, New Balance Athletics Inc., Nike Inc., PUMA SE, Skechers USA Inc., Under Armour Inc., VF Corp., and Wolverine World Wide Inc. are some of the major market participants. The rising demand for exclusive designer collections will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Footwear Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Footwear Market is segmented as below:

Product

Non-Athletic Footwear



Athletic Footwear

End-user

Women



Men



Children

Distribution Channel

Offline



Online

Geography

APAC



North America



Europe



South America



MEA

Footwear Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope

To help businesses improve their market position, the footwear market provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include adidas AG, ASICS Corp., Burberry Group Plc, New Balance Athletics Inc., Nike Inc., PUMA SE, Skechers USA Inc., Under Armour Inc., VF Corp., and Wolverine World Wide Inc.

The report also covers the following areas:

Footwear Market size

Footwear Market trends

Footwear Market industry analysis

The high influence of celebrity endorsements on customer purchase decisions is likely to emerge as one of the primary drivers of the market. However, rising labor costs and fluctuating raw material prices may threaten the growth of the market.

Footwear Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist footwear market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the footwear market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the footwear market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of footwear market vendors

