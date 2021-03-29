$16.89 Billion Nerve Repair and Regeneration Markets, 2026

DUBLIN, March 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Nerve Repair and Regeneration Market by Product, Application, End-User Geography - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast up to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Nerve Repair and Regeneration market is predicted to reach $16.89 Billion by 2026 from $8.62 Billion in 2020, at a CAGR of ~11.8% during the forecast period.

Nerves are collective neurons, which help in sending messages from one body part to another part like signals. Injuries can cause damage to nerve cells and may not be able to send signals to and from the brain. Nerve damage can cause due to the pressure, stretching, or cutting of a nerve. Nerve repair and regeneration process can help to restore the nerves to the normal condition.

Globally, major factors contributing to the Nerve repair and regeneration market growth include increasing number of nerve injuries, rapidly increasing old population where the nerves are very sensitive in this group as well as the rapidly growing neurological disorders. However, the lack of trained professionals and strict regulations are constraints in the market growth.

Based on product segment neurostimulation and neuromodulation devices segment accounted the largest share in the nerve repair and regeneration market due to the increasing occurrences of peripheral nerve injuries, advance technology in the nerve repair and regeneration, and the benefits of reimbursement policies are the factors enhancing the market growth.



Further, based on application neurostimulation and neuromodulation segment is expected to have the largest share in the market due to the rapidly increasing neurological disorders such as epilepsy, Alzheimer's disease, and other dementias and growing occurrences of peripheral nerve injuries.



The nerve repair and regeneration market, based on end-users the market is segmented into hospitals and clinics and ambulatory surgery centers. Hospitals segment accounted for the largest share in the market due to the increasing number of nerve repair and nerve surgery procedures in hospitals, increased old population, and well-established healthcare infrastructure.



On the bases of geography, the market is segmented into four regions includes North America, Europe, APAC, and RoW. North America is dominating the market growth due to the increased cases of nerve injuries, well-established healthcare centers in this region, and high investments in the healthcare industry in this region are factors solidifying the growth.



Globally, the nerve repair and regeneration market is expanding due to the increasing neurological disorders; emerging technologies in the field of neurological surgeries, increasing elderly population in all over the world are the factors driving the nerve repair and regeneration market. Emerging countries are expected to be the future markets and give a new opportunity for market growth. Somehow, difficulties may occur in treating the large nerve gaps, and this is the challenge for the market growth.



The key market players in the Nerve Repair and Regeneration market are Livanova, Orthomed, Axogen, Baxter, Integra Lifescience, Abbott Laboratories, Boston Scientific, Nevro, Stryker, Medtronic, Polyganics, and Neuropace.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Industry Outlook

2.1. Industry Overview

2.2. Industry Trends



3. Market Snapshot

3.1. Market Definition

3.2. Market Outlook

3.3. PEST Analysis

3.4. Porter Five Forces

3.5. Related Markets



4. Market characteristics

4.1. Market Evolution

4.2. Market Trends and Impact

4.3. Advantages/Disadvantages of Market

4.4. Regulatory Impact

4.5. Market Offerings

4.6. Market Segmentation

4.7. Market Dynamics

4.8. DRO - Impact Analysis



5. Product: Market Size & Analysis

5.1. Overview

5.2. Neurostimulation and Neuromodulation Devices

5.2.1. Internal Neurostimulation Devices

5.2.1.1. Spinal Cord Stimulation

5.2.1.2. Deep Brain Stimulation

5.2.1.3. Vagus Nerve Stimulation

5.2.1.4. Sacral Nerve Stimulation

5.2.1.5. Gastric Electrical Stimulation

5.2.2. External Neurostimulation Devices

5.2.2.1. Transcutaneous Electrical Nerve Stimulation

5.2.2.2. Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation

5.3. Biomaterials

5.3.1. Nerve Conduits

5.3.2. Nerve Protectors

5.3.3. Nerve Wraps

5.3.4. Nerve Connectors



6. Application: Market Size & Analysis

6.1. Overview

6.2. Neurostimulation and Neuromodulation Surgeries

6.2.1. Internal

6.2.2. External

6.3. Direct Nerve Repair/Neurorrhaphy

6.3.1. Epineural Repair

6.3.2. Perineural Repair

6.3.3. Group Fascicular Repair

6.4. Nerve Grafting

6.4.1. Autografts

6.4.2. Allografts

6.4.3. Xenografts

6.5. Stem Cell Therapy



7. End User: Market Size & Analysis

7.1. Overview

7.2. Hospitals & Clinics

7.3. Ambulatory Surgery Centers



8. Geography: Market Size & Analysis

8.1. Overview

8.2. North America

8.3. Europe

8.4. Asia Pacific

8.5. Rest of the World



9. Competitive Landscape

9.1. Competitor Comparison Analysis

9.2. Market Developments

9.3. Mergers and Acquisitions, Legal, Awards, Partnerships

9.4. Product Launches and execution



10. Vendor Profiles

10.1. Axogen

10.2. Baxter

10.3. Boston Scientific

10.4. Livanova

10.5. Integra Lifesciences

10.6. Medtronic

10.7. Abbott Laboratories

10.8. Stryker

10.9. Polyganics

10.10. Nevro



11. Companies to Watch

11.1. Neuropace

11.2. Orthomed

11.3. Nevro



12. Analyst Opinion

