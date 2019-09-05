$16 Bn Variable Air Volume (VAV) Systems (Single-duct, Dual-duct, Induction, Fan-powered) Market - Global Forecast to 2024

DUBLIN, Sept. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Variable Air Volume (VAV) Systems Market by Type (Single-duct VAV, Dual-duct VAV, Induction VAV, Fan-powered VAV), Application (Commercial building, Industrial building, Residential building), and Region - Global Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Variable Air Volume (VAV) Systems Market Size is Expected to Grow from USD 11.8 Billion in 2019 to USD 16.0 Billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 6.3%

Increasing demand from commercial buildings and industrial buildings to drive the overall growth of variable air volume (VAV) systems market



The variable air volume (VAV) systems market is driven by various factors, such as high demand from commercial buildings and industrial buildings. The growth of these industries is anticipated to further propel the growth of the market over the forecast period. However, fluctuating raw material prices are likely to hinder the growth of the market.



Single-dut VAV systems to drive the global market during the forecast period



The variable air volume (VAV) systems market has been segmented based on types as single-duct, dual-duct, fan-powered, and induction based. Among these types, the single-duct segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2018 and is likely to witness significant growth over the forecast period.



The growth of single-duct VAV systems is also spurred by the growth of the building & construction industry, especially in APAC. Increasing population, growing urbanization, and shift of manufacturing facilities from North America and Europe to APAC have fueled the growth of building & construction and infrastructure activities. All such attributes are expected to drive the consumption of single-dut VAV systems.



Commercial buildings segment expected to hold the largest market share during the forecast period



Commercial buildings segment expected to hold the largest market share during the forecast period. Commercial buildings application is growing rapidly owing to the rising demand for variable air volume (VAV) systems in the hospitality sector, retail sector, offices, and warehouses. The increasing infrastructure spending is also expected to boost the installations of VAV systems.



North America is expected to record the highest growth rate during the forecast period



North America is expected to have the highest growth rate during the forecast period, due to the increasing usage of VAV systems in various end-use applications such as commercial, residential, and industrial buildings. US, Mexico, and Canada provide enormous opportunities for the Variable air volume (VAV) systems market due to the presence of a large manufacturing sector. On the other hand, the Middle East and Africa are projected to hold the second-largest market size during the forecast period.

Market Dynamics



Drivers



Increasing Construction Activities, Globally

Increasing Awareness for Reducing Energy Consumption

Restraints



Presence of Alternative Technologies

Low Awareness About the VAV System

Opportunities



Newer Modifications in the VAV System

Challenges



High Product and Installation Costs

Porter's Five Forces Analysis

Company Profiles



Johnson Controls

Ingersoll Rand Plc

DAIKIN INDUSTRIES, Ltd.

United Technologies Corporation

Emerson Electric Co.

Honeywell International Inc.

Siemens

TROX GmbH

KMC Controls

Barcol-Air

Other Company Profiles



Schneider Electric

Systemair Ab

Kad Airconditioning

Metal Industries Inc

Spectrum Industries

Dynacraft Air Controls

Halton Group

Advanced Air Limited

Waterloo Air Products Plc

Air Master Equipments Emirates L.L.C.

