16 Must-Know Ethical Beauty Brands This Black Friday

The tide is changing in beauty. Consumers are demanding ethical products that are luxurious and inclusive. Pagne PR is a Lifestyle PR firm pushing must-know brands to the forefront. Check out this 2020 list.

Alchemy Body Shop

Veronica Smith-Morales saw a lack of organic but affordable skincare, so Alchemy Body Shop was born. "I want to be a beacon of hope for businesswomen everywhere." Get 20% off her entire site this Black Friday.

Becalia Botanicals

Jazmin Guerrero dug into her culture to make meaningful skincare that connects people. "We all have a common ground, no matter where you're from." Starting Black Friday through Cyber Monday, 25% of your purchase will go to charity.

Botanical Stars

Tiara Lowery is changing the game with clean and simple formulations. "It's empowering to practice self-care while infusing yourself with so much intention." Get 15% off the entire collection this Black Friday through Cyber Monday.

Brazilian Queen Hair

Brazilian Queen Hair was created to make women feel great. Adriana Irby believes "every woman was born to be a queen." Check out their Black Friday 30% off sale on their site.

Flaunt Body

Cameron Alexis Moore focused on innovation for skin concerns and problem-solving beyond the product. 5% of profits go to the fight against human trafficking. Check out Flaunt Body's early Black Friday deals going on now, including their new Body Polisher Pre-Sale.

Geti Cosmetics

Ashley Whetung embarked on a journey of self-discovery with the products she used. "I want to create a community based around the wellness of your skin instead of hiding imperfections." Check out Geti Cosmetic's Black Friday BOGO deals and more starting 11/27 - 12/1.

Iremia Skincare

Elaine Li asked, "Why is it that we use so many products? I didn't have time for a long routine. How can I make this easier?" Her solution? Iremia Skincare. Check out their bundle deals on Black Friday and their Clean Beauty Award-winning Soothing Lotion.

Klei Beauty

Valerie Smith not only makes Earth-friendly products, she fosters an inclusive work environment. Klei is a Brooklyn-based line of sustainably-crafted self-care items. Enjoy 25% off sitewide this Black Friday.

Lamik Beauty

After running a brick-and-mortar shop for 14 years, Kim Roxie transitioned online to make shopping Lamik Beauty even easier. "There are few clean beauty brands that serve women of color. Clean beauty should mean all beauty." Shop their amazing sets this Black Friday.

Luna Nectar

A Canadian beauty brand that specializes in all-natural, vegan, and cruelty-free alternatives, they aim to move towards green tech. Mia says, "We want more transparency and education in the beauty industry." Enjoy 25% off sitewide this Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

Pholk Beauty

Niambi Cacchioli works on keeping melanin-rich skin balanced and hydrated so everyone has access to quality skincare. "Inclusive beauty starts with inclusive formulation." Take 25% off their collection this Black Friday.

The Potion Masters

Created by the mother-daughter team, Sylvan & Joy, The Potion Masters brings luxury, minimalism, and magic to beauty routines. Check out their sale running Nov. 21-28 with 15% off your order.

Three Ships Beauty

This brand sends nothing to market unless it's been proven to work, and everything will forever be under $40. "We want to encourage other brands to be more transparent about their branding and the ethics behind their products." Check out their early Black Friday BOGO deals starting 11/23.

Tiffany O Cosmetics

Tiffany Oakley was a tomboy who wanted to explore her feminine side. "I wanted to wear makeup, but I wanted to feel good with it on and off my skin." Check out her line and join the push for natural products.

Sasheen MUA Cosmetics

Natalia Perez is a makeup artist with a dream of sharing her empowerment and knowledge. Sasheen Makeup Artistry is all about expression. Be bold and check out their collection today.

Sistine

Creators Mateo and Krys believe that clean beauty and healthy environments can co-exist. "Finding solutions that make a positive impact for consumers and the environment are at our forefront." Enjoy 50% off their lip and eye masks, along with so many more deals this Black Friday.



