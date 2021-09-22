1623 Farnam Announces Data Center Expansion Grand Opening

In association with the expansion, a grand opening event on September 23, 2021 will feature tours of the facility, a cocktail reception and a question and answer panel presentation with some of the key engineering partners, as well as members of the 1623 Farnam executive team.

This expansion further supports the increase in demand for interconnected edge data centers, and comes after 1623 Farnam's initial $10 million expansion last year to build out the facility's fifth-floor space, which is nearing capacity. The new construction will upgrade the facility's interconnection capabilities by adding redundant internal cabling, exterior fiber vaults, mechanical feeds, and a new electrical system supplying 6MW of power to the facility.

"Our coveted location in Omaha is essentially at the geographic center of the country," says Todd Cushing , President of 1623 Farnam. "We are 'in the middle' and at the nexus of the country's east-west and north-south fiber routes, making interconnection capabilities for our customers and partners all the more impactful."

With its partnership with Megaport, key cloud providers and international carriers such as Google Cloud, Telia Carrier and more, 1623 Farnam continues to serve as a catalyst for cloud development, offering customers robust options for migrating their workloads to the most optimal environments for unique business goals. 1623 Farnam also provides express connection to additional cloud services, including Azure and AWS.

In addition, as enterprises and service providers continue to implement high-speed-dependent applications like 5G, Augmented Reality/Virtual Reality, cloud gaming and the Internet of Things, networking and IT will continue to require rich ecosystems at the edge. To make these latency-sensitive solutions work, computing needs to be as close to the end user as possible.

The expanded facility meets those requirements, providing 75,000 gross square feet availability, with redundant chilled water and 6 MW of power on a uniquely redundant power grid. The facility maintains SOC 2 Type 1, SOC 2 Type 2, ISO 27001 and PCI industry certifications. Also located at 1623 Farnam's data center is Omaha IX, the premier midwest Internet Exchange, offering smart ways to lower latencies and network costs, while increasing control and performance.

"This new build is edge-focused and customer-focused," adds Cushing, "and the new vaults provide diverse conduit access to enable rapid deployment and provide ease of access for establishing new fiber connections."

Grand Opening Celebration

The grand opening event will be a celebration of the expansion, which was no small feat during a pandemic, when contractors also had to make special considerations to accommodate a customer-filled facility. "The team is proud to lead visitors and potential customers around the expanded facility," adds Cushing, "which makes 1623 Farnam not only one of the most interconnected edge data centers in the country, but also reinforces it as a massive interconnection point for cloud, service, content providers and carriers."

In the panel component of the grand opening celebration, Aaron Blazar, Principal at Freedom 3 Capital, will act as moderator, with panelists representing best-in-class companies:

Todd Cushing , President 1623 Farnam

, President 1623 Farnam Matt Schulte , Whiting-Turner, general contractor

, Whiting-Turner, general contractor Jack McCarthy , HED – Architectural Engineering

, HED – Architectural Engineering Joseph Alvarez , GBA – Owner's Representative

, GBA – Owner's Representative Jordan Stange , Hayes Mechanical, building operations

, Hayes Mechanical, building operations Jeff Brooke , RS Electric

For more information, please visit www.1623farnam.com . To set up a tour of the facility, contact us at [email protected].

About 1623 Farnam

1623 Farnam is the leading network interconnect point providing secure direct edge connectivity to fiber and wireless network providers, major cloud and CDN properties, content providers and Fortune 500 enterprises. We support mission-critical infrastructure and applications with the highest levels of availability, enabling maximum levels of application performance.

As the regional leader in network-neutral, edge interconnection, 1623 Farnam offers access to 50 network companies which have local, regional, national and international reach. Located in the heart of the Midwest, 1623 Farnam services over five million eyeballs and multiple Fortune 500 companies in our region. Nebraska is the 15th fastest growing tech state and 20th fastest population growing state in the nation. We pride ourselves on consistently earning high customer satisfaction scores resulting in customer peace-of-mind.

