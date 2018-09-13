16S Next Generation Sequencing Bacterial Meningitis test from Viracor Eurofins provides actionable results to improve patient outcomes

LEE'S SUMMIT, Mo., Dec. 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Viracor Eurofins announced the recent launch of a new 16S Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Bacterial Meningitis test for use in patients suspected of having bacterial meningitis. Physicians will receive test results for difficult-to-diagnose immunocompromised patients within 3 business days from specimen receipt. Knowing the specific pathogen involved in central nervous system (CNS) infection is crucial for selection of the appropriate therapeutic to achieve rapid recovery and to minimize the risk of permanent CNS damage. Viracor is expanding its test menu to include this and other NGS testing in support of enhanced pathogen detection and transplant rejection assessment.

Though the CDC reports an average of 4,100 bacterial meningitis cases per year in the United States, there is substantial mortality and long-term sequelae associated with the disease. Risk factors for meningococcal disease include age, certain medical conditions or procedures, working with causative pathogens and travel to regions where infections are endemic. The best methods of prevention for high-risk groups is to receive the pneumococcal vaccines (Prevnar® or Synflorix®), and meningococcal vaccines (Menactra® or Menveo®).

For immunocompromised patients, broad-range NGS on cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) can be successfully leveraged to aid in an accurate and timely diagnosis, and to support treatment decisions and antimicrobial stewardship to help reduce the patient's hospital stay.

"Unbiased sequencing methods provide a sensitive, specific approach to accurately identify the etiologic bacteria in CSF samples that are false-negative by culture. Providing these results with rapid turnaround time can potentially improve patient care," said Steve Kleiboeker, PhD, HCLD/TS/CC (ABB), Vice President of Research and Development, Viracor Eurofins.

Viracor Eurofins amplifies the 16S gene utilizing PCR, followed by the use of next-generation sequencing, to identify and report the bacterial pathogen in the patient's CSF sample. The assay was validated to include the most common bacterial pathogens associated with meningitis: Streptococcus pneumoniae, Neisseria meningitidis, Haemophilus influenzae, Listeria monocytogenes, Streptococcus agalactiae (Group B Strep) and Escherichia coli as well as other less common pathogens that may be clinically important in immunocompromised patient populations (HIV-positive, solid organ transplant or hematopoietic cell transplant patients).

