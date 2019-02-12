16th Annual Montgomery Summit Announces its Rise of the Female Entrepreneur Program

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Feb. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Montgomery Summit , the leading, invitation-only business and technology conference, presented by Macquarie Group, today announced its programming and speakers for The Rise of the Female Entrepreneur program. Taking place on March 6th in Santa Monica, the program is a core element of the Summit and will feature female leaders and investors discussing their entrepreneurial journeys, highlighting their accomplishments, challenges, and advice to aspiring entrepreneurs. The 2019 program will feature keynotes from Hilary Schneider, CEO, Wag! and Katlin Smith, CEO, Simple Mills, providing a forum for attendees to connect, collaborate, and inspire.

"I'm thrilled to be hosting The Rise of the Female Entrepreneur program this year," said Meredith Finn, Partner, March Capital Partners. "Attendees can expect to hear inspiring discussions from experienced leaders and influential entrepreneurs on topics ranging from building a successful company to changing the way America eats."

The Rise of the Female Entrepreneur, now in its 5th year, has grown to include hundreds of attendees, including many female entrepreneurs, C-level executives, and partners at leading venture capital firms. Additional speakers in this year's program include Deborah Kilpatrick, CEO, Evidation Health; May Habib, Co-Founder & CEO, Qordoba; Liz Maida, Co-Founder & CEO, Uplevel Security; Niloofar Razi Howe, Cybersecurity Strategist & Entrepreneur; Jennifer Yen, Founder & CEO, Purlisse; Trina Spear, Co-Founder & Co-CEO, FIGS; Jill Layfield, CEO, Tamara Mellon; Kate Mitchell, Co-Founder & Partner, Scale Venture Partners; and Nicole Quinn, Partner, Lightspeed Venture Partners.

"The Rise of the Female Entrepreneur has been one of the most successful parts of our program since its inception in 2015," said Jamie Montgomery, founder of The Montgomery Summit. "We're excited for this year's line-up of impressive founders and CEOs to lead impactful discussions based on their years of experience, imparting valuable knowledge to attendees."

Since 2004, The Montgomery Summit has been the premier technology industry-insider event for entrepreneurs, executives, and investors, offering extraordinary opportunities for identifying investments and building relationships. This year's Summit is made possible by Macquarie and lead sponsors DCS Advisory, March Capital Partners, EY, and Accenture. Supporting sponsors include Carta, CIBC, Vista Equity Partners, Dell, ASX, Moss Adams, Nasdaq, and Gibson Dunn.

About The Montgomery Summit

The Montgomery Summit gathers an invited group of entrepreneurs, senior investors, and leading executives to discover the most important innovations in business and technology. The event features two days of presentations, keynotes, panels, and salons at the Fairmont Miramar Hotel in Santa Monica, Calif. Previously known as The Montgomery Technology Conference, the Summit has for more than a decade provided unparalleled opportunities to meet a diverse blend of technological visionaries and innovators from all over the world. For more information, visit www.montgomerysummit.com .

