16th Annual Nissan Super Girl Surf Pro WSL Contest & Festival Event Returns to Iconic Oceanside Pier Sept. 16-18, 2022

World's Largest Female Surfing Event To Feature Olympic Gold Medalist, Carissa Moore, Her Olympic Teammate, Caroline Marks, And Surf Icon Bethany Hamilton Headlining The Field Of Top Pros.

Festival Also Includes 15 Free Concerts With Well-Known Artists Such As The Offspring, Smash Mouth, Hoobastank And More

OCEANSIDE, Calif., Aug. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ASA Entertainment announced today that the World Surf League (WSL) QS3000 Nissan Super Girl Surf Pro powered by Celsius will celebrate its 16th year at the Oceanside Pier in Oceanside, Calif., Sept. 16-18, 2022. The nationally televised event is the largest female surf contest in the world, with more than 90 of the world's top pros scheduled to compete. Admission to the event is free.

2021 Nissan Super Girl Pro Champion, Caroline Marks, returns to Oceanside in September to defend her Title (PRNewsfoto/ASA Entertainment) The Offspring will headline 15 free live concerts at the Nissan Super Girl Surf Pro powered by Celsius (PRNewsfoto/ASA Entertainment)

Some of the biggest names in women's surfing are expected to attend, including surfing icon Bethany Hamilton and former Super Girl Champions Carissa Moore, Caroline Marks, Lakey Peterson, Tatiana Weston-Webb, Coco Ho, Sage Erickson, Courtney Conlogue, Caitlin Simmers (Oceanside), Alyssa Spencer (Carlsbad) and Samantha Sibley (San Clemente).

As an exciting addition to the surf lineup, the event will also feature an elite-level women's longboarding competition with 48 of the top female pros and up-and-coming stars. World Champions Honolua Blomfield, Summer Romero, Soleil Errico and Jen Smith will headline the field alongside 2021 Super Girl Longboarding Champion, Kirra Seale.

BEYOND THE SURF — NISSAN CONCERT SERIES, SUPER GIRL GAMER PRO, AND FREE CLASSES

In addition to the world-class surfing, the event features an action-packed Festival Village with 15 live concerts and family-friendly activities; the annual Super Girl Gamer esports tournament; an all-female DJ Competition; a women's beach soccer tournament; free classes in fitness, yoga, Zumba, Pilates, wellness and dance; female comediennes; celebrity speakers; panel discussions; a female art exhibition; social influencers; a beer garden; a military appreciation program; and a mentorship event for young surfers with 5-time World Champion Carissa Moore.

The Nissan Concert Series will include 15 artists performing full live concerts, including superstar acts like The Offspring, Smash Mouth, Hoobastank, The Expendables and Kira Kosarin. Additional performers will be announced in the coming weeks.

"We are thrilled to have such an exciting and diverse lineup of activities at the event in addition to world-class surfing," said Rick Bratman, CEO of ASA Entertainment, the event's producer. "To have artists like The Offspring, Smash Mouth, Hoobastank, The Expendables and Kira Kosarin performing and using their voices to help amplify Super Girl's empowerment platform is incredible. On the surfing side, the event is not only a showcase for the top-ranked surfers in the world, but also a springboard to help launch surf careers and provide unmatched mentorship between pros and newcomers."

The event is supported by Nissan and its California Nissan Dealers, Celsius, the U.S. Air Force, White Claw, Jolyn, Frontwave Credit Union, the Mission Pacific Hotel, Visit Oceanside, Blenders Eyewear, Locals Only Vodka, Pura Vida, Perfect Hydration, Soapy Joe's, Logitech, Sierra Nevada, Sambazon, Grocery Outlet, Javi's Ranch Water, Remedy Kombucha, Pacifico and the U.S. Marines.

The event is proud to announce a multi-year extension of its Title Partnership with Nissan and the addition of Celsius as its new Presenting Partner.

"Nissan is committed to the Super Girl Pro Series of surf and gamer events and its mission to celebrate female strength and empowerment," said Shawn Mirabal, regional vice president, Nissan North America. "The series offers athletic, cultural, educational, business and social opportunities to young women in areas where they have been traditionally underrepresented. We look forward to continuing our support as title sponsor of Super Girl Pro Series for many years."

The event will run daily Friday, Sept. 16 through Sunday, Sept. 18 from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Access to all elements is free.

The event will be televised throughout November and December on Bally Sports and will be streamed live on Sept. 17 - 18 from 8a to 4p. via 15 digital partners, including at www.supergirlsurfpro.com and twitch.tv/supergirlseries.

For more information on the concert lineup, surfing, classes, schedules, esports and more, visit www.supergirlsurfpro.com. To connect via social media, follow @SupergirlPro on Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and Twitter.

Media contacts: Jenn Chidester | m. 858.472.1952| [email protected]

SOURCE ASA Entertainment