$17.7 Bn Social Media Management Market - Global Forecast to 2023: Need to Increase ROI on Social Media Strategy

DUBLIN, Feb. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Social Media Management Market by Component, Application, Organization Size, Industry Vertical, Deployment Model, and Region - Global Forecast to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Increasing need for enhancing the customer experience through social media measurement to drive the global social media management market

The global social media management market size to grow from USD 9.2 billion in 2018 to USD 17.7 billion by 2023, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 14.1% during the forecast period. The key factors driving the social media management market include need to increase RoI on social media strategy, growing focus on the market and competitive intelligence, and need for social media measurement to enhance the customer experience.

Medium organizations segment to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

The medium organizations segment witnesses increasing digitalization. They have been majorly dependent on the proliferation of mobile devices, Internet of Things (IoT), and social media user growth, which demands the need for managing these digital assets. Medium organizations have been increasingly investing in social media advertising, and marketing and selling activities to promote their products and services, as social marketing is gaining significant traction. It, in turn, has created the need for integrated social media management tools to share, collaborate, and manage enterprise content over social media for revenue generation.

Cloud deployment mode to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period



Rapid implementation, reduced setup, operational, and maintenance costs, and ease of use are major growth drivers for the cloud deployment mode in the social media management market. Although the cloud-based services help in saving costs, the initial value lies in the empowering business transformation. Pricing for the cloud-based solution may vary with the asset and storage requirements, the number of users, add-ons, and Application Programming Interface (API) connectors required. The flexibility to customize solutions as per an organization's dynamic requirements and scalability are major drivers for the adoption of the cloud deployment mode.

Asia Pacific (APAC) to record the highest growth rate during the forecast period



Growing cloud adoption and vendor expansion are expected to drive the APAC social media management market during the forecast period. The high rate of internet usage and increased adoption of smartphones in APAC facilitate companies to adopt advanced solutions and forge strong connections with a wide range of target audiences. In addition, APAC is witnessing an increasing demand for cloud-driven social media management solutions, resulting in increasing investments and technological advancements across the retail and eCommerce industry vertical.

