$17.8 Bn All-Flash Array Market by Flash Media, Storage Architecture/Access Pattern, Industry, and Geography - Global Forecast to 2023

DUBLIN, March 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "All-Flash Array Market by Flash Media, Storage Architecture/Access Pattern, Industry, and Geography - Global Forecast to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The AFA market was valued at USD 5.9 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 17.8 billion by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 29.75% during the forecast period.

The expected market growth can largely be attributed to increasing use in data centers and augmentation of operations in the healthcare industry, Further, factors such as flexibility, installation, maintenance, and size are also driving the AFA market.



Moreover, increasing need for real-time data processing and increasing deployment of AFA storage in artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) applications are expected to fuel the growth of the market in the coming years. Performance issues and drive failures are acting as major challenges for the growth of the all-flash array market.



SSD-based AFA market to hold largest size of AFA market during forecast period



SSD based AFA market hold a larger share of the flash media market. The growth can be attributed to the increasing number of enterprise applications requires high-performance storage, constant uptime, high throughput, power efficiency, and high reliability. SSDs meet all these requirements, thereby enhancing the performance of enterprise data centers.



AFA market for object-based storage to grow at highest CAGR during forecast period



Demand for object-based storage is growing at a fast rate because of applications such as big data analytics, IoT, and cloud storage technology. Object-based storage offers easy sync, share, and distribution of data. New data sources such as IoT, cloud privatization, and video surveillances are generating tremendous amount of data constantly. Object storage offers better operational efficiency for cloud by allowing back and forth data movement without application change. Through data management software, a large amount of data can be stored at low cost on a read-only basis.



North America accounted for largest share in AFA market during forecast period



North America, being the early adopter of advanced data storage technologies, captures largest share of the AFA market followed by Europe and APAC. The adoption of smart technologies such as big data, IoT, and virtualization in North America generates a vast amount of data. To handle this data, technologically advanced IT infrastructure is needed, which is capable of storing and processing a large amount of data. Every industry in North America is being digitized and demands AFA solutions.



Dell (US), Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) (US), NetApp (US), Pure Storage (US), IBM (US), Huawei (China), Western Digital (US), Hitachi (Japan), Kaminario (US), and Micron (US) are among a few prominent players in the all-flash array market.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in All-Flash Array Market (2018-2023)

4.2 Custom Flash Modules (CFM) All-Flash Array Market, By Industry Vertical

4.3 All-Flash Array Market, By Storage Architecture/Access Pattern

4.4 Market for Government Industry, By Region

4.5 APAC All-Flash Array Market for BFSI, By Country



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Increasing Use in Data Centers

5.2.1.2 Easy to Manage, Install, and Maintain

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Limited Write Cycles

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Increasing Need for Real-Time Data Processing

5.2.3.2 Increasing Deployment of AFA Storage in Artificial Intelligence (Ai) and Machine Learning (Ml) Applications

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Issues Related to Performance and Drive Failure

5.3 Value Chain Analysis



6 All-Flash Array Market, By Storage Architecture/ Access Pattern

6.1 Introduction

6.2 File

6.2.1 Exponential Growth of Volume of Data is Driving the Adoption of File-Based Storage Systems

6.3 Object

6.3.1 Object-Based Storage is Expected to Grow at Highest Rate

6.4 Block

6.4.1 Block Based Storage Hold A Larger Share in the AFA Storage Market



7 All-Flash Array Market By Flash Media

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Custom Flash Modules (CFM)

7.2.1 Improved Performance and High Density are Expected to Drive the Growth of the CFM-Based AFA Market

7.3 Solid-State Drives (SSD)

7.3.1 SSD-Based AFA Market to Dominate the Flash Media Type Market



8 All-Flash Array Market, By Industry Vertical

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Enterprise

8.2.1 The Deployment of AFA in Enterprises Aids in Smoother Data Operations

8.3 Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)

8.3.1 BFSI Industry Accounted for the Largest Size of the AFA Market

8.4 Healthcare

8.4.1 High-Powered Analytics and Telemedicine Capabilities are Driving the Healthcare Industry for the AFA Market

8.5 Media & Entertainment

8.5.1 Media & Entertainment Ot Grow at A Faster Rate in the AFA Market

8.6 Retail

8.6.1 Advent of Online Retailers is Boosting the AFA Market in Retail Industry

8.7 Others

8.7.1 AFA Storage Products are Designed to Handle Vital Security Challenges in Industries Such as Energy and Aerospace and Defense

8.8 Government

8.8.1 Governments Worldwide Have Adopted Digitization and Data Analytics Technologies to Improve Their Strategic Planning

8.9 Cloud

8.1 Telecom

8.10.1 Big Data Analytics is the Major Emerging Opportunity for the Growth of AFA Market in Telecom Industry



9 Geographic Analysis

9.1 Introduction

9.2 North America

9.2.1 US

9.2.1.1 US Accounted for the Largest Market Size in the AFA Market in North America

9.2.2 Canada

9.2.2.1 AFA are Adopted in Canada to Address Effective Data Management

9.2.3 Mexico

9.2.3.1 Mexico is Expected to Witness the Highest Growth Rate in the AFA Market in North America

9.3 Europe

9.3.1 UK

9.3.1.1 UK Accounted for the Major Share in the AFA Market in Europe

9.3.2 France

9.3.2.1 Increasing Number of Data Centers is Expected to Boost the AFA Market in France

9.3.3 Germany

9.3.3.1 Increasing Use of Storage Devices is Driving the German AFA Market

9.3.4 Rest of Europe

9.3.4.1 Rest of Europe an Countries are Expected to Witness Highest Growth of AFA Market in Europe

9.4 Asia Pacific

9.4.1 China

9.4.1.1 China Accounted for the Largest Share of the Asia Pacific AFA Market

9.4.2 Australia

9.4.2.1 Increasing Demand of Next Generation Storage System in BFSI Sector is Driving the AFA Market in Australia

9.4.3 Japan

9.4.3.1 Growing SME Market is Primarily Driving the Growth of the AFA Storage Market in Japan.

9.4.4 South Korea

9.4.4.1 The Growing IoT and Big Data Analytics is Driving the Growth of the AFA Market in South Korea

9.4.5 India

9.4.5.1 Cloud Storage has A High Potential in the Indian AFA Market

9.4.6 Rest of APAC

9.4.6.1 Rest of APAC Countries to Have the Highest Growth in AFA Market in APAC

9.5 RoW

9.5.1 Middle East and Africa

9.5.1.1 The UAE is an Established Market for Next Generation Storage Technologies in Middle East and Africa

9.5.2 South America

9.5.2.1 Healthcare, Banking, Financial Services, and Retail Have A Huge Potential in the AFA Market in South America



10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Ranking Analysis

10.3 Competitive Leadership Mapping

10.4 Competitive Scenario



11 Company Profiles

11.1 Key Players

11.1.1 Dell Technologies

11.1.2 NetApp

11.1.3 Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE)

11.1.4 Pure Storage

11.1.5 IBM

11.1.6 Huawei

11.1.7 Western Digital Corporation

11.1.8 Hitachi

11.1.9 Kaminario

11.1.10 Micron

11.2 Other Key Companies

11.2.1 Oracle

11.2.2 Cisco

11.2.3 Fujitsu

11.2.4 Tintri

11.2.5 Violin Systems

11.2.6 Nutanix

11.2.7 E8 Storage

11.2.8 X-IO Technologies

11.2.9 Vexata

11.2.10 Echostreams



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/tgvft2/17_8_bn?w=5

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

