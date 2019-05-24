$17 Bn Dairy Products Packaging Market, 2024 - Aseptic Packaging Gaining Ground in the Dairy Industry

DUBLIN, May 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Dairy Products Packaging - A Global Market Overview 2019" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Accounting for a share estimated at 41.4% translating into US$12.8 billion in 2018, Milk is the largest application of Dairy Products Packaging globally, which is projected to reach US$17 billion by 2024

Plastic has become the material of choice for packaging dairy products, with polyethylene terephthalate (PET) bottles with aseptic packaging ensuring maximum product integrity. The global demand for PET in dairy products packaging is likely to post the fastest growth owing to the material's complete recyclability, outstanding barrier properties and neck and cap tightness that makes sure that products within the container are completely safe.

The report reviews analyze and project the global Dairy Products Packaging market for the period 2015-2024 in terms of market value in US$ and the compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) projected from 2018 through 2024

Research Findings & Coverage

The global market for Dairy Products Packaging is explored in this study with respect to Material Type, Product Type, and major applications

The study extensively analyzes above-mentioned material types, product types and applications of Dairy Products Packaging in each major region/country globally for the analysis period

Key business trends focusing on product innovations/developments, M&As, JVs, and other recent industry developments

Major companies profiled - 61

The industry guide includes the contact details for 148 companies

Key Topics Covered:



PART A: GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



1. INTRODUCTION

1.1 Product Outline

1.1.1 Packaging Defined

1.1.1.1 Functions of Packaging

1.1.1.1.1 Product Containment

1.1.1.1.2 Product Protection

1.1.1.1.3 Communication Medium

1.1.1.1.4 Cost Minimization

1.1.1.1.5 Product Selling

1.1.1.1.6 Other Functions of Packaging

1.1.1.1.6.1 Dispensing

1.1.1.1.6.2 Preserving

1.1.1.1.6.3 Measuring/Portion Control

1.1.1.1.6.4 Security

1.1.2 Categories of Packaging Materials

1.1.2.1 Glass

1.1.2.1.1 Features of Glass Containers

1.1.2.1.2 Types of Glass Containers

1.1.2.1.2.1 Bottles

1.1.2.1.2.2 Jars

1.1.2.1.2.3 Tumblers

1.1.2.1.2.4 Jugs

1.1.2.1.2.5 Carboys

1.1.2.1.2.6 Vials and Ampoules

1.1.2.2 Metals

1.1.2.2.1 Tinplate

1.1.2.2.2 Tin Free Steel

1.1.2.2.3 Steel

1.1.2.2.4 Aluminum

1.1.2.3 Paper & Paperboard

1.1.2.4 Plastics

1.1.2.4.1 Types of Plastics

1.1.2.4.1.1 Thermosets

1.1.2.4.1.2 Thermoplastics

1.1.2.4.2 Benefits of Plastics Compared to Other Packaging Materials

1.1.2.4.3 Plastics as Packaging Materials

1.1.3 Packaging of Dairy Products

1.1.3.1 Butter

1.1.3.2 Cheese

1.1.3.3 Frozen Products

1.1.3.4 Milk

1.1.3.4.1 Single-Use Packaging Materials

1.1.3.4.1.1 Plastic Pouches

1.1.3.4.1.2 Cartons

1.1.3.4.2 Multiple-Use Packaging Materials

1.1.3.4.2.1 Glass

1.1.3.4.2.2 Plastics

1.1.3.4.3 Materials Used for Bulk Supply

1.1.3.4.4 Packaging Processes for Long-Life Milk

1.1.3.4.4.1 Bactofugation

1.1.3.4.4.2 Microfiltration

1.1.3.4.4.3 Aseptic Packaging

1.1.3.4.4.4 Ultra-High-Temperature (UHT) Processing

1.1.3.5 Yogurt

1.1.3.6 Other Dairy Products

1.1.3.6.1 Cream

1.1.3.6.2 Dried Milk Products

1.1.3.6.3 Probiotic Fermented Dairy Products



2. KEY MARKET TRENDS

2.1 Liquid Dairy Products Switching to PET Packaging

2.2 Aseptic Packaging Gaining Ground in the Dairy Industry

2.3 Flexible Packaging Tightens Grip on Cheese and Dairy Products

2.4 Smart Milk Packaging Solutions Provide Greater Benefits

Tap-it Dispensers

Milk Bag in a Jug

Biodegradable Milk Bag Pack

Milk in a Pouch

Green Milk Packaging

Squeezy Stand-Up Pouch with Straw



3. KEY GLOBAL PLAYERS

Amcor Limited (Australia)

Ball Corporation (The United States)

Bemis Company, Inc. (The United States)

Berry Global Group, Inc. (The United States)

Changzhou Skylong Packaging Machinery Co. Ltd. (China)

Coesia S.P.A. (Italy)

IPI S.R.L (Italy)

Consolidated Container Company (The United States)

Constantia Flexibles Group GmbH (Austria)

Crown Holdings, Inc. (The United States)

DS Smith Plc (The United Kingdom)

Rapak, LLC (The United States)

Ecolean AB (Sweden)

Elopak AS (Norway)

General Films, Inc. (The United States)

Greatview Aseptic Packaging Co. Ltd. (China)

Greiner Packaging International GmbH (Austria)

Huhtamki Oyj (Finland)

International Paper Company (The United States)

ITC Limited (India)

Korozo Ambalaj San. Ve Tic. A.S. (Turkey)

Mondi Plc (The United Kingdom)

Nippon Paper Industries Co. Ltd. (Japan)

RPC Group Plc (The United Kingdom)

RPC Bebo Plastik GmbH (Germany)

Schur Flexibles Holding GesmbH (Austria)

Sealed Air Corporation (The United States)

Shandong Biahai Packaging Materials Co. Ltd. (China)

SIG Combibloc Group AG (Switzerland)

Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (Ireland)

Sonoco Products Company (The United States)

Stora Enso OYJ (Finland)

Tetra Laval International S.A. (Switzerland)

Tetra Pak International SA (Switzerland)

Uflex Limited (India)

Winpak, Ltd (Canada)



4. KEY BUSINESS AND PRODUCT TRENDS

Sealed Air Corporation Acquires MGM Food and Commodities Corporation

Danone and Amcor Develop New Yogurt Jar Package

TINE Inks an Agreement with RPC Group Plc

Greatview Acquires Likang

a2 Milk Company Launches Milk Brand in 1 litre Pure-Pak Cartons in the UK

ITC Limited Penetrates in Milk Business in India

Reid Canada, Inc Acquires Polybottle Group Limited and Humberline Packaging, Inc

Tnuva Selects Copy Center as Dairy Packaging Provider

Palazzolo's Artisan Dairy Collaborates with RPC Superfos

DS Smith Plastics' Rapak and Almarai Consolidate on Bag-in-Box Journey in the Middle East

Mondi Group Continues to Innovate Bag-in-Box Technical Films

Smurfit Kappa Group Plc Acquires Fabrika Hartije d.o.o. Beograd and Avala Ada d.o.o. Beograd Plants in Belgrade, Serbia

Closure Systems International (CSI) Unveils One-Piece Closure Portfolio

Amcor Ltd to Acquire Bemis Company, Inc

Seoul Dairy Cooperative Selects SIG's Microwavable Heat&Go Carton Pack to Launch Achimae' Soymilk

Sudpack Showcases its Veraplex Plus Films at FachPack Exhibition Center

Consolidated Container Company Acquires Deltapac Packaging, Inc.

Juustoportti Unveils First Oat Drink in Finland

China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited and Tetra Pak Join Forces

Sealed Air Corporation Bags 2018 World Dairy Innovation Award

Greatview Develops New Packaging Material for Dairy Use

Bemis Company, Inc Acquires Evadix Labels SRL and Evadix MPI SRL

Ecolean Enters an Agreement with At-Tahur Ltd to Expand its Milk Packaging Offering

Prairie Farms Dairy, Inc Offers Pure-Pak Carton

RPC Bebo Bouxwiller Offers Dairy Packaging for Organic Yoghurts and Dairy Desserts

Inalpi S.p.A Collaborates with DS Smith Plastics for Autokap 600 Series Bag-in-Box Filling System

Constantia Flexibles Group Installs New Technology at its Vietnam Subsidiary

Sonoco Products Company to Acquire Highland Packaging Solutions

Scholle IPN Sells its First CleanPouch Aseptic System

Mller UK & Ireland to Acquire Nampak's UK Bottle Manufacturing Plants

Arta Plast Launches New Paperboard Cup

RPC Superfos Develops Spoon-in-lid Solution for Dairy Products

Tetra Pak Unveils Tetra Fino Aseptic 100 Ultra MiM, a New Ice Cream Package

Crown Holdings Inc to Construct Beverage Facility in Valencia, Spain

Ecolean AB Expands in Australia

Greiner Packaging GmbH Acquires remaining Share of Teknik Plastik Greiner Ambalaj, a Turkish Dairy Packaging Firm

Envision Plastics Receives FDA Approval for its EcoPrime Food Packaging

Scholle IPN Packaging Inc Opens New Facility in Santiago, Chile

Nippon Paper Selects Elopak as its Liquid Packaging Cartons

Loews Corporation Acquires Consolidated Container Company

Mondi Group Presents Packaging solutions at RosUpack Exhibition, Moscow

SABIC Develops Two New PP Polypropylene Portfolio for Packaging Industry

Evergreen Packaging LLC Develops Sentinel Paper and Paperboard Line for Food Packaging Market

Constantia Flexibles Group Acquires TR Alucap S.r.l

SIG Combibloc Group AG Develops New Composite Structure for Carton Packs

Uflex Ltd Launches New Aseptic Liquid Packaging brand 'ASEPTOTM'

Clondalkin Develops Distinctive Shaped Lids for Dairy Cheese

Amcor Limited Unveils Vento Packaging for Coffee Use

Amcor Limited Launches New PET Stock Bottle Collection for High-Pressure Processed Beverages Dairy and Aseptic

Amcor Acquires Hebei Qite Packing Co. Ltd

Tetra Pak's New Carton Bottle Intrude in Swedish Market

Smurfit Kappa UK Acquires Saxon Packaging

Tchin Lait Establishes New Dairy Product Pack Center in Algiers

Ball Corporation Acquires Rexam Plc

Nippon Paper Enters into Agreement with Elopak AS

Smurfit Kappa and YO Frais Develop New Pouch for Strawberry Yogurt Drink

Amcor Launches AmLite Ultra, a Transparent Packaging Solution

Amcor Establishes New Business Platform for Emerging Beverage Companies



5. GLOBAL MARKET OVERVIEW

5.1 Global Dairy Products Packaging Market Overview by Material Type

5.1.1 Dairy Products Packaging Material Type Market Overview by Global Region

5.1.1.1 Glass Packaging

5.1.1.2 Metal Packaging

5.1.1.3 Paper & Paperboard Packaging

5.1.1.4 Plastics Packaging

5.2 Global Dairy Products Packaging Market Overview by Product Type

5.2.1 Dairy Products Packaging Product Type Market Overview by Global Region

5.2.1.1 Bottles & Jars

5.2.1.2 Cans

5.2.1.3 Cartons & Boxes

5.2.1.4 Cups & Tubs

5.2.1.5 Films & Wraps

5.2.1.6 Pouches

5.2.1.7 Other Products

5.3 Global Dairy Products Packaging Market Overview by Application

5.3.1 Dairy Products Packaging Application Market Overview by Global Region

5.3.1.1 Butter

5.3.1.2 Cheese

5.3.1.3 Frozen Products

5.3.1.4 Milk

5.3.1.5 Yogurt

5.3.1.6 Other Dairy Products



