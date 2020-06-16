17 DREAMers Awarded Scholarships at North Park University

CHICAGO, June 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- North Park University (North Park) has awarded scholarships to a cohort of 17 students recognized by the nation's largest college scholarship program for DREAMers—undocumented students/persons brought to the United States as children. As a new partner institution with North Park, TheDream.US provides college scholarships to academically motivated DREAMers.

"This initiative provides students with the opportunity to achieve their academic and career goals, and in turn benefit society as they become contributing members of the workforce in their communities," said Mary K. Surridge, President, North Park University.

The organization partners with institutions like North Park who believe in providing access to college-bound DREAMers. "North Park is excited to welcome the academically-driven DREAMers' cohort into the Fall 2020 class where they are now officially accepted and have the opportunity to pursue their college aspirations," said Anthony Scola, North Park's Vice President for Enrollment Management and Marketing.

Recipients of the privately funded scholarship program for undocumented students are eligible for grants covering up to 100% of tuition, fees, and books when qualifying to attend one of 20 participating partner institutions.

"We are excited to announce our new partnership with North Park as part of our expanded efforts to support Chicago-area DREAMers in their pursuit of a college education," said Candy Marshall, President, TheDream.US.

An early supporter of providing DREAMers access to a college education, TheDream.US looks forward to the new partnership. "We thank North Park President Mary K. Surridge and her dedicated team for the opportunity to forge a valuable Partner College relationship, the Pritzker Traubert Foundation, and the Pritzker Foundation for their support in helping provide more Chicago-area DREAMers access to a college education and, eventually, a meaningful career," Marshall said.

As a Christian, city-centered, and thoroughly intercultural institution, North Park embraces a diverse student population. "We recognize the many positive contributions of our nation's undocumented students and their families and support DREAMers in pursuing their goals without fear that comes with temporary status," Surridge said.

North Park has been named a Hispanic Serving Institution by the U.S. Department of Education, a designation that recognizes North Park's commitment to equitable outcomes for Hispanic students.

