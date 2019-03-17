17 Mental Health Outpatient Clinics Opening in the North Texas Region in 2019!

DALLAS, March 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- After its third week open and over 472 calls received for support with depression, suicidal ideation, and addiction, the need is definitely here in North Texas. Elevate Healthcare strives to end stigma removing barriers for those that want to get help. Elevate Healthcare provides free mental health assessments, transportation within a 25 mile radius from all locations, and accepts all insurances. In the event one does not have the financial resources, they are still admitted into our program. Clients are never turned away. Elevate Healthcare provides scholarships based on availability. Client's are loving our practices and programs.

Founder, Margie Barilla, along with the team of over 35 years of experience in mental health educates every client that is seen, it's our policy. We are truly here to serve the community; providing service excellence, quality client care, upscale practices, and the capability to transfer to other locations in the event of any changes of circumstances to bridge the gaps of continuum of care. According to the founder, they've had clients wanting solely medication and unfortunately, we communicate medication management can only be successful along with therapy. Elevate will never just prescribe medication. In the event of higher level of care is needed, our clients are referred out to vetted resources and may return to continue their care.

Elevate Healthcare will be adding over 100 plus careers to North Texas by end of 2019. Clients as young as five years of age can be assessed for ADD, ADHD, Aspergers, and Chemical Dependency. We are honored and beyond excited to also be part of the LGBT community; we love all - serve all. Rather than just prescribe medication, it's important clients are provided options. We have to end this opioid crisis of 115 individuals dying each day. With the increase of inquires of private practices wanting to transition under Elevate Healthcare brand and culture, practitioners can focus more on client care. In just three weeks of opening we've had clients from South and West Texas schedule assessments.

