$17 Million Settlement for Purchasers of VIZIO Smart TVs Connected to the Internet Between February 1, 2014 and February 6, 2017 Announces Cotchett, Pitre & McCarthy, LLP and Gibbs Law Group LLP

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Have You Purchased a VIZIO Smart TV Connected to the Internet Between February 1, 2014 and February 6, 2017? You Could Get Money From a Class Action Settlement.



The estimated payout is $13 - $31 per television. No receipt is needed.

To receive money you must submit a valid Claim Form by April 29, 2019 by visiting VizioTVsettlement.com



The class action alleges VIZIO violated privacy laws and consumer-protection laws by collecting sensitive information about what was displayed on certain VIZIO Smart TVs between February 1, 2014 and February 6, 2017 and selling your data to advertisers without sufficient disclosures. VIZIO denies these allegations. The court has not decided who is right.

Visit the VizioTVsettlement.com to file a claim and for full details on your rights and options, including how to request exclusion or object to the settlement.

