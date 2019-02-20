$172.96 Bn High Voltage Equipment Market - Global Outlook & Forecasts 2017-2026

DUBLIN, Feb. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "High Voltage Equipment - Global Market Outlook (2017-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global High Voltage Equipment market accounted for $ 92.24 billion in 2017 and expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.2% to reach $172.96 billion by 2026.



Increased investments in renewable energy sources and growing industrialization & urbanization are some of the factors driving the market growth. However, the competitive atmosphere due to local players, by manufacturing cheap & low quality products is one of the factors restraining the market. The grid upgrades & automations will provide ample opportunities in the market.



The amount of energy which has high voltage and can make harm if not maintained safely is generally known as high voltage. Whereas, the high voltage equipments are some special machine or instrument that are used to maintain the power related processes such as storing, supplying and disconnecting the power services when required.



Based on equipment type, the insulator is an electric tool, or a material, in which the internal electric charges will not flow liberally, there is very little current passing through it under the influence of an electric field. The insulators tend to have higher resistivity than conductors or semiconductors.



By geography, Asia Pacific accounted for largest market share in global high voltage equipment market. The rising investments for R&D network in countries such as Japan, China and India act as key factor for the market growth. China is emerged as the single fastest growing market with more than 15% of share in global market and Japan, Australia, India are also the promising markets for high voltage equipment in this region.



