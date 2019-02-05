$178.87 Mn Pea Starch Market - Global Outlook & Forecasts 2017-2026

DUBLIN, Feb. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Global Pea Starch market accounted for $83.80 million in 2017 and is expected to reach $178.87 million by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 8.8% during the forecast period.



Rise in demand for convenience food and increase in the production of pea are driving the market. The lack of awareness regarding the amazing benefits of the pea starch is restraining the market.



Pea starch is the starch solution that is extracted from the peas. Pea starch is often used as thickening solution and to create gel like mixture as it has a rich source of amylase. In addition, majority of the pea starch are considered to be very healthy due to the nutritional benefits such as gluten and lactose free solutions.



Considering end users, the product is extensively used in food & beverage items such as confectionary, coating, dairy, pasta, bakery products, snacks, potato products, soups & sauces, meat, poultry, fish, etc. as a thickening and binding agent and hence can drive the market.



North America has increasing consumption of processed food coupled with developments in the animal feed industry will propel the regional market in coming years. Awareness among the regional population about the benefits of healthy eating habits has resulted in a rise in cooking at home, using natural ingredients and the expansion of online platforms for recipe ideas. These factors will also drive product demand in the forecast timeframe for use in food items such as confectionary, bakery products, snacks, etc



Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.5 Research Sources



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Application Analysis

3.7 Emerging Markets

3.8 Futuristic Market Scenario



4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry



5 Global Pea Starch Market, By Function

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Texturizing

5.3 Film Forming

5.4 Binding & Thickening

5.5 Gelling

5.6 Other Functions



6 Global Pea Starch Market, By Grade

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Industry

6.3 Feed

6.4 Food



7 Global Pea Starch Market, By Application

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Industrial

7.2.1 Cosmetics

7.2.2 Paper & Textiles

7.2.3 Mining & Bioplastics

7.2.4 Pharmaceuticals

7.3 Food & Beverages

7.3.1 Bakery Products

7.3.2 Confectionery Products

7.3.3 Dairy Products

7.3.4 Meat & Poultry Products

7.3.5 Snacks & Savories

7.3.6 Soups & Sauces

7.4 Feed

7.4.1 Poultry

7.4.2 Ruminants

7.4.3 Swine

7.4.4 Other Feeds

7.5 Pet Food

7.5.1 Cat

7.5.2 Dog

7.5.3 Other Pet Foods



8 Global Pea Starch Market, By Geography

8.1 Introduction

8.2 North America

8.2.1 US

8.2.2 Canada

8.2.3 Mexico

8.3 Europe

8.3.1 Germany

8.3.2 UK

8.3.3 Italy

8.3.4 France

8.3.5 Spain

8.3.6 Rest of Europe

8.4 Asia Pacific

8.4.1 Japan

8.4.2 China

8.4.3 India

8.4.4 Australia

8.4.5 New Zealand

8.4.6 South Korea

8.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific

8.5 South America

8.5.1 Argentina

8.5.2 Brazil

8.5.3 Chile

8.5.4 Rest of South America

8.6 Middle East & Africa

8.6.1 Saudi Arabia

8.6.2 UAE

8.6.3 Qatar

8.6.4 South Africa

8.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa



9 Key Developments

9.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

9.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

9.3 New Product Launch

9.4 Expansions

9.5 Other Key Strategies



10 Company Profiling

10.1 Cosucra-Groupe Warcoing

10.2 Emsland-Starke

10.3 Ingredion Incorporated

10.4 Jianyuan Group

10.5 Meelunie

10.6 Parrheim Foods

10.7 Roquette Freres

10.8 Sanstar Bio-Polymers

10.9 Shandong Jianyuan Group

10.10 Shuangta Food

10.11 Vestkorn Milling

10.12 Yantai Dingfeng Biological Technology

10.13 Yantai Oriental Protein Tech



