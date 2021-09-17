17LIVE Airs Final Series Episodes of Talent Competitions One Take and Dance Quest

Hosted by Quest Crew's Ryan Conferido , Dance Quest debuted an impressive finale on Tuesday night, where streamers @alanitsunami, @sunrise_abundance , @michelamalone , and @joshtwentyone competed in the final battle for the grand prize of $2,500. Ryan Conferido invited fellow Dance Quest members Dominic " D-Trix " Sandoval, Hakuto " Hok " Konishi, Rudy "Ru" Reynon, and TJ Lee onto the show as guest judges for the finale, who collectively brought their exceptional energy and excitement during the night's performances. The final challenge of the night was to incorporate the four elements of fire, ice, wind, and water into the finalists dance routines. The creativity of all of the streamers' dance routines was exceptional and ultimately Alani Tsunami took home the grand prize with his wind-inspired element routine.

Dance Quest host Ryan Conferido mentions about this season show, "The first season of Dance Quest started out totally experimental since not every dancer knows how to play along with random challenges. Most people entering a competition just think of preparing a simple performance, and not having to think beyond that; but here I come with surprises and adjustments to throw off their game. If they're clever enough, those challenges can be turned into their advantage, and make their dance pieces something much more entertaining and unique right there on the spot. For the finals, I left it up to the stream chat to choose the winner. I didn't want any part of deciding since I wanted to reinforce and prove how important the viewer's role can be for our show. Alani definitely showed so much heart and the victory means a lot to him personally; his playfulness and character was a high point in winning over the viewers, and I'm pleased to see that...because having fun, and being unapologetically ridiculous is literally what this show is all about. "

Hosted by rapper Flawless Real Talk , One Take ended its third season on Wednesday night with finalists @jiggymofficial, @paedobles , and @ikriskollins . In an exciting head-to-head battle for the $10,000 grand prize, Jiggy kicked-off the show and delivered a smooth rap verse whereas Pae Dobles delivered her signature DJ routine that was filled with energetic moments and fun props. Finally, Kris Kollins closed out the show with an emotional performance and played the piano, electric guitar, and sang his heart out to secure his winning spot as One Take's season 3's grand finale winner.

Flawless Real Talk added about the finale, "Season 3 was the first time we went to other social media platforms and recruited talent, so it was very competitive! I loved how the contestants took each challenge very seriously and gave it their all. The finale of Season 3 was the toughest yet. We had 3 amazing finalists with incredible performances that could have won, but unfortunately there can only be one winner. Kris Kollins is our season 3 winner - his performances were second to none the entire competition. From the moment I saw him audition, I knew he was going to be a finalist. His heartfelt renditions while playing live instruments were some of the most entertaining and amazing performances we have had in this competition to date. Keep a look out for Kris Kollins. He is a star."

Officially announcing their rebrand this month, 17LIVE continues to promote their global expansion with six subsidiaries around the world, catering to over 50 million registered users worldwide. As a global company based in Japan, their mission is to empower human connections through live technology and build borderless connections through live streaming. Through competition shows such as One Take and Dance Quest, 17LIVE is excited to showcase the incredible talent that lives within the platform from creators all over the world.

