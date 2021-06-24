$18.2 Billion Worldwide Milk Chocolate Industry to 2026 - Availability of Different Variants is Driving Consumption

DUBLIN, June 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Milk Chocolate Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global milk chocolate market reached a value of US$ 18.2 Billion in 2020. Milk chocolate is one of the most popular cocoa products made from a mixture of sugar, chocolate liquor and condensed milk or whole milk powder. As compared to plain or dark chocolate, milk chocolate melts easily and has a lighter color and a creamier texture. The consumption of milk chocolate helps in boosting memory, smoothening and hydrating the skin, reducing the risk of heart strokes and attacks, and improving the immune system. In addition, it is a rich source of flavonoids, a type of antioxidants, which eliminate free radicals from the blood stream and improve the blood flow. On account of these benefits, coupled with the rising purchasing power of the consumers, there has been an increase in the consumption of milk chocolate across the globe.



In recent years, manufacturers have started introducing new variants of milk chocolate by combining it with other food items such as orange, caramel, cookies and nuts. Apart from this, they have also launched products in different shapes and sizes such as bars, chips, cubes and wafers. The availability of these variants has given a rise to the overall consumption of milk chocolate. Moreover, milk chocolate is increasingly being used for the formulation of a wide range of beverages and confectionery products, such as cakes, milkshakes, croissants and hot chocolate, which is contributing to the growth of the global milk chocolate market. However, a shift in consumer preferences towards dark chocolate, which is perceived to offer superior health benefits, can pose a threat to the consumption of milk chocolate in the upcoming years. Looking forward, the publisher expects the global milk chocolate market to continue to grow during the forecast period (2021-2026).

Break up by Distribution Channel:

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Convenience Stores

Non-Grocery Retailers

Others

The milk chocolate market has been segmented on the basis of distribution channels which are currently dominated by supermarkets and hypermarkets. These stores offer numerous brands and types of milk chocolate to the consumers in one place. Supermarkets and hypermarkets are followed by convenience stores, non-grocery retailers and others.



Regional Insights:

Western Europe

North America

Eastern Europe

Asia

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

and Australasia

On a geographical front, Western Europe represents the largest market for milk chocolate, holding the majority of the market share. This can be attributed to the increasing production of milk chocolate in countries like France and Germany. Western Europe is followed by North America, Eastern Europe, Asia, Latin America, Middle East and Africa, and Australasia.



Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global milk chocolate market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regions in the global milk chocolate market?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global milk chocolate market?

What are the major distribution channels in the global milk chocolate market?

What are the price trends of milk chocolate?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the global milk chocolate industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the global milk chocolate industry?

What is the structure of the global milk chocolate industry and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the global milk chocolate industry?

What are the profit margins in the global milk chocolate industry?

What are the key requirements for setting up a milk chocolate manufacturing plant?

How is milk chocolate manufactured?

What are the various unit operations involved in a milk chocolate manufacturing plant?

What is the total size of land required for setting up a milk chocolate manufacturing plant?

What are the machinery requirements for setting up a milk chocolate manufacturing plant?

What are the raw material requirements for setting up a milk chocolate manufacturing plant?

What are the packaging requirements for milk chocolate?

What are the transportation requirements for milk chocolate?

What are the utility requirements for setting up a milk chocolate manufacturing plant?

What are the manpower requirements for setting up a milk chocolate manufacturing plant?

What are the infrastructure costs for setting up a milk chocolate manufacturing plant?

What are the capital costs for setting up a milk chocolate manufacturing plant?

What are the operating costs for setting up a milk chocolate manufacturing plant?

What will be the income and expenditures for a milk chocolate manufacturing plant?

What is the time required to break-even?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Chocolate Industry

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.2.1 Volume Trends

5.2.2 Value Trends

5.3 Market Breakup by Region

5.4 Market Breakup by Product

5.5 Market Breakup by Packaging

5.6 Market Breakup by End-Use

5.7 Market Share of Key Players

5.8 Market Forecast



6 Global Milk Chocolate Industry

6.1 Market Overview

6.2 Market Performance

6.2.1 Volume Trends

6.2.2 Value Trends

6.3 Impact of COVID-19

6.4 Price Analysis

6.4.1 Key Price Indicators

6.4.2 Price Structure

6.4.3 Price Trends

6.5 Market by Region

6.6 Market by Distribution Channel

6.7 Market Forecast

6.8 SWOT Analysis

6.9 Value Chain Analysis

6.10 Porters Five Forces Analysis

6.11 Key Success and Risk Factors



7 Performance of Key Regions

7.1 Western Europe

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 North America

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast

7.3 Eastern Europe

7.3.1 Market Trends

7.3.2 Market Forecast

7.4 Asia

7.4.1 Market Trends

7.4.2 Market Forecast

7.5 Latin America

7.5.1 Market Trends

7.5.2 Market Forecast

7.6 Middle East and Africa

7.6.1 Market Trends

7.6.2 Market Forecast

7.7 Australasia

7.7.1 Market Trends

7.7.2 Market Forecast



8 Performance by Distribution Channel

8.1 Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 Convenience Stores

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2 Market Forecast

8.3 Non-Grocery Retailers

8.3.1 Market Trends

8.3.2 Market Forecast

8.4 Others

8.4.1 Market Trends

8.4.2 Market Forecast



9 Competitive Landscape



10 Milk Chocolate Manufacturing Process

10.1 Product Overview

10.2 Detailed Process Flow

10.3 Various Types of Unit Operations Involved

10.4 Mass Balance and Raw Material Requirements



11 Project Details, Requirements and Costs Involved

11.1 Land, Location and Site Development

11.2 Construction Requirements and Expenditures

11.3 Plant Machinery

11.4 Machinery Pictures

11.5 Raw Materials Requirements and Expenditures

11.6 Raw Material and Final Product Pictures

11.7 Packaging Requirements and Expenditures

11.8 Transportation Requirements and Expenditures

11.9 Utilities Requirements and Expenditures

11.10 Manpower Requirements and Expenditures

11.11 Other Capital Investments



12 Milk Chocolate Manufacturing Plant: Loans and Financial Assistance



13 Milk Chocolate Manufacturing Plant: Project Economics

13.1 Capital Cost of the Project

13.2 Techno-Economic Parameters

13.3 Product Pricing and Margins Across Various Levels of the Supply Chain

13.4 Taxation and Depreciation

13.5 Income Projections

13.6 Expenditure Projections

13.7 Financial Analysis

13.8 Profit Analysis



14 Key Player Profiles



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ab1nwq

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

