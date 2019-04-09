18 Startups Selected for Batch Two of the "Insurtech Europe powered by Plug and Play" Program

MUNICH, April 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Insurtech Europe, Plug and Play's Insurtech platform based in Munich, Germany, announced today the 18 startups have been selected for its second batch.

The "Insurtech Europe powered by Plug and Play" program aims to facilitate pilots, POCs, and business development opportunities for the participating startups and our corporate partners Allianz, Munich Re, Versicherungskammer Bayern, Talanx, Irish Life, Willis Towers Watson, Swiss Re, and Generali Germany.

"Insurtech Europe has served to bring startups, corporations, and investors together. It has also acted as a catalyst to allow for these players to explore potential synergy," says Ali Safavi, Global Head of Plug and Play Insurtech.

"The Plug and Play ecosystem holds a unique value for regional insurers, giving us [Versicherungskammer Bayern] access to the international innovation space. It is exciting to explore business models and technologies that can solve the challenges that our colleagues are facing. On top of that, we get to bring new ideas into our organization, which have not been on the radar before," says Johannes Wagner, Leiter Startup Cooperation at Versicherungskammer Bayern.

Plug and Play does not take equity as a prerequisite to joining the program and there is no cost for the selected startups to participate. Plug and Play invests separately from the activities of the program. The startups will remain part of the ecosystem even after graduation on July 9th, 2019, at program's EXPO.

Learn more about the 18 startups participating in the program:

Dowsure is an innovation cross border e-commerce insurance company dominated by seniors of insurance and IT experts.

DynaRisk has created the world's first personal cybersecurity score and report to keep the average person safe from cyber crime.

Envelop Risk is a (re)insurance underwriting agency, specialising in combining advanced data science with world-leading underwriting.

Evari is a comprehensive 'platform as a service' solution, that insurers use to easily prototype, launch, iterate and scale their on-demand and dynamic products across any line of business and distribution channel.

Fosanis supports cancer patients coping with their mental and medical challenges through their digital Mira app.

Friendly has developed an Artificial Intelligence platform for automating laborious tasks in health and life insurance.

Fjuul enables insurers to offer digital smart insurance using real-time data to increase engagement and trigger preventive care.

HealthyHealth uses digital data to identify and prevent medical risks.

HiveTracker provides disposable item level trackers, which are offered as part of a global end-to-end tracking solution.

Mostly A I offers a Synthetic Data Engine that can be used to unlock data assets that are otherwise locked away for privacy reasons.

Mutumutu is a startup from Czech Republic that has developed a lifestyle based platform for behavioral life insurance (tied agent).

Planswell supercharges insurance sales. Your plan will give you clear recommendations to optimize your borrowing, investing and insurance.

Prevision.io develops a fully automated Machine Learning Platform that increases productivity in data science projects, reduces time to market to deliver accurate predictive models and put them in production, and delivers a full pallet of explainability to understand the decisions of the models.

ProcessGold is the culmination of over 10 years of software development in the field of Big Data / Business Intelligence and more than 7 years of consulting experience in Process Mining.

Remesh is an audience intelligence platform for engaging and understanding large groups of people, whether it be employees, consumers, or constituents.

Vigi is your stepping stone to a new generation and embedded insurance.

Yseop is an international AI software company and a pioneer in the field of natural language generation technology powering enterprise-level customer support, sales and reporting applications.

Zana is a voice-powered AI companion in your smartphone for continuous health monitoring.

About Plug and Play Insurtech

Established in 2016, Plug and Play Insurtech is one of Plug and Play's largest industry-specific programs. Alongside its headquarters in Silicon Valley, this platform runs programs in five global locations including Beijing, Munich, New York, Singapore, and Tokyo. The program currently has over 70 corporate participants including Farmers Insurance, Allianz, Nationwide, SOMPO Digital Lab, and Travelers, and has worked with hundreds of international Insurtech startups to date.

For more information, visit http://plugandplaytechcenter.com/insurance/ .

Plug and Play Insurtech Contact: insurtech-munich@pnptc.com

About Insurtech Hub Munich

InsurTech Hub Munich is one out of twelve digital hubs initiated by the German Federal Ministry of Economy, in cooperation with insurtech startups, corporate partners, investors and research institutions, all based in Munich. Our goal is to determine the future of the insurance sector by providing a platform for the everyday exchange between all important current and future players, building meaningful partnerships across industries and enabling alternative ideas and business models.

For more information, visit https://www.insurtech-munich.com/.

Insurtech Hub Munich Contact: hello@insurtech-munich.com

