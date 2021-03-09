18 Year Old Indian-American Singer-Songwriter Releases 2000s Pop Inspired EP

-- During the quarantine in 2020, Anika worked with the producer J-Stylz from the RnB group, Blackstreet, to record a 2000s styled electropop album, drawing inspiration from Katy Perry, Britney Spears, and Lady Gaga. Anika was the sole writer for every song on The Vintage Vice EP.

-- Anika worked to create a body of art that will serve as an escape from everyday life. Her music is meant to transport her listeners to a world of neon colors and Y2K excitement.

-- Anika was born and raised in Charlotte, NC. She started writing music when she was 14 years old and has since learned how to play piano, guitar, bass, and ukulele.

-- She harnesses the melodic voicings of her Indian heritage while connecting with the 2000s decade that she grew up in.

News provided by

Anikanation, LLC

Mar 09, 2021, 08:03 ET

CHARLOTTE, N.C., March 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

Listen to Steal the Crowd here: https://tinyurl.com/cdjuvujv

(PRNewsfoto/Anikanation, LLC)

Steal the Crowd Charting

  • #17 on the International Starfleet DJ Top 60 Dance Charts
  • #25 International Starfleet DJ Top 60 Crossover Charts
  • #149 debut on the Digital Radio Tracker Global Top 150 Independent Airplay Chart

Anika is a semifinalist in the International Songwriting Competition for her upcoming song "Seaside"

Please contact [email protected]  for interviews, guest list and further info.

www.anikanation.com

Label: Optimist Records

Instagram/Twitter/Facebook/TikTok: @nothisisanika

SOURCE Anikanation, LLC

Related Links

http://www.anikanation.com