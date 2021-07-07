18-Year Salesforce Veteran Robert Zimmermann Joins Qualified.com as Chief Revenue Officer

SAN FRANCISCO, July 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Qualified , the conversational sales and marketing platform for revenue teams that use Salesforce, today announced it has hired seasoned Salesforce executive Robert Zimmermann as Chief Revenue Officer to lead and scale the company's global sales organization. Zimmermann spent 18 years leading sales teams at Salesforce as it grew from a pre-revenue company with 60 employees to a $13B global company with more than 60,000 employees. Most recently, Zimmermann served as the North American head of mid-market sales at Twilio.

Zimmermann joins Qualified at a key moment of growth. In May, Qualified announced a $51M Series B funding round led by Salesforce Ventures, on the heels of a record-breaking fiscal year that saw 800% revenue growth. The company is on track to double its headcount this year. Zimmermann succeeds Qualified's current CRO Eric Sikola, who has been promoted to President and COO. The two will partner to help the company meet the growing demand for its conversational sales and marketing platform.

Zimmermann is the third Salesforce executive to join Qualified in the past six months, following Salesforce SVP Dan Darcy joining as Chief Customer Officer and Salesforce CMO Sarah Franklin joining as a board of directors observer. Zimmermann's experience leading sales organizations at Salesforce will further turbocharge Qualified's expansion into the Salesforce ecosystem around the world.

Robert was a key driver of Salesforce's business momentum, and he will propel Qualified into our next phase of growth," said Kraig Swensrud, co-founder and CEO of Qualified. "He will be instrumental as we scale our sales organization by bringing the value of Qualified to Salesforce customers and the entire Salesforce Ohana."

In the past year and a half, B2B sales went virtual, and by 2025, Gartner expects 80% of B2B sales interactions to occur on digital channels. Companies are increasingly realizing that the biggest digital channel -- the corporate website -- is underperforming. Qualified alerts sales teams at the magic moment a target buyer arrives on the website, creating an opportunity to meet with them instantly via live chat, chatbots, voice calls and screen sharing.

"For companies using Salesforce, Qualified is a must," said Robert Zimmermann, CRO at Qualified. "The world has gone digital, and there is no better place to meet your buyers than on your corporate website. What the Qualified team is building takes me back to my early days at Salesforce with an energy, ambition, and hustle to grow this team into a best-in-class selling organization. I'm thrilled to be joining, and innovating in the space I know and love."

Qualified is the conversational sales and marketing platform for revenue teams that use Salesforce. Leading B2B brands such as Adobe, Bitly, SurveyMonkey, ThoughtSpot and VMware trust Qualified to grow their pipeline by tapping into their greatest sales & marketing asset — their corporate website — to identify their most valuable buyers, understand their intent and instantly start a sales conversation. Customers that use Qualified report a 10X increase in sales meetings, a 4X increase in lead conversion, and a 6X increase in pipeline. Qualified runs natively on Salesforce to give companies a 360-degree view of their website visitors, and is ranked #1 in its category on the Salesforce AppExchange. Headquartered in San Francisco, Qualified is led by former Salesforce CMO Kraig Swensrud and former Salesforce product SVP Sean Whiteley, and funded by Norwest Venture Partners, Redpoint Ventures and Salesforce Ventures. To learn more, visit qualified.com.

