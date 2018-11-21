1800CPAP.com Relocates CPAP Headquarters

MAINEVILLE, Ohio, Nov. 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- 1800CPAP.COM is a direct to consumer provider of sleep apnea products such as CPAP machines, CPAP masks, and replacement supplies. They have officially relocated the storefront and shipping/ distribution center to the Landen Square Plaza located in Maineville, Ohio. Customers can shop the online store or visit their showroom for purchases.

CPAP, an acronym for continuous positive airway pressure, is the gold standard for treatment for sleep apnea and snoring. 1800CPAP.COM offers a more affordable self pay option on all major CPAP manufacturers such as ResMed, Philips Respironics and Fisher Paykel. This self pay option allows the consumer to purchase their preferred products directly at a lower cost, a tremendous savings advantage to people that have a high co-pay and high deductible insurance plan.

An estimated 20 million American adults suffer from obstructive sleep apnea with 80% still remaining undiagnosed. 1800CPAP.COM also offers an affordable Home Sleep Apnea Testing service that offers these benefits:

Saves the customer up to thousands compared to an overnight stay in a sleep lab.

Allows the customer to be tested in the comfort of their own home.

Avoid long appointment availability for testing and results typically seen in sleep labs.

Results, interpretation and prescriptions provided by board certified sleep physicians.

Untreated Sleep Apnea May Lead To:

Heart Failure

Stroke

Type II Diabetes

High Blood Pressure

Fatigue, Memory Loss

Sexual Dysfunction

History of 1800CPAP.COM

1800CPAP.COM was founded over 10 years ago by a group sleep disorder experts on the concept that a more cost effective option should be available to people that suffered from sleep apnea and snoring that allowed for long term CPAP compliance. The national average for people that are prescribed CPAP but actually use it as directed is roughly only 50%. A reason many people discontinue use of therapy is the high cost of testing, CPAP machine rental and the ongoing cost of CPAP replacement accessories. We provide discount prices on CPAP supplies to people who otherwise may not be able to afford it and therefore discontinue treatment.

Contact

To learn more about Home Sleep Testing or to purchase CPAP Equipment please stop into our store or contact us:

Website: www.1800cpap.com

2908 US 22-3 Maineville, OH 45039

513-229-0952 Toll Free: 800-274-1366

products@1800cpap.com

Showroom Hours: M-F 9:00AM - 5:30PM Sat 9:00AM - 5:00PM

