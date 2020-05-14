181% Increase in Interest for Golf Prop Contests Once Golf Returns: Monkey Knife Fight Survey

LOS ANGELES, May 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Monkey Knife Fight (MKF), North America's fastest growing fantasy sports site, found in a recent survey of 1,000 of its users, that the popularity of golf will soar both on viewership and participation in MKF prop contests should the PGA return for the Charles Schwab Challenge on June 11.

Of MKF's users, 76% reported that they would participate in a fantasy golf prop contest once golf returns. This is in sharp contrast (181% increase) to the 27% that reported ever having played one MKF golf prop contest before the pandemic. In addition, users' intent to watch golf on television when it returns increased 53%.

"When golf is the only game in town, everyone suddenly becomes a fan," said Bill Asher, Founder and CEO of Monkey Knife Fight. "We're looking forward to making our golf contests as exciting as possible for our users who are itching for live sports."

MKF users also ranked their top ten favorite golfers whom they will play on MKF prop contests, resulting in the following list:

Tiger Woods Rory McIlroy Brooks Koepka Dustin Johnson Rickie Fowler Phil Mickelson Justin Thomas Jon Rahm Jason Day Justin Rose

"The purpose of Monkey Knife Fight is to allow our users a fun way to play fantasy prop contests with their favorite players," said MKF's President, Nic Sulsky. "Monkey Knife Fight's analytics team utilizes proprietary tools to keep their finger on the pulse of the public's interest in Golf, not just those players that rate the highest in the World Rankings."

About Monkey Knife Fight

Ranked as the third largest Daily Fantasy Sports (DFS) company, Monkey Knife Fight (MKF) is the fastest-growing and award-winning sports gaming platform in North America. The company has achieved this explosive growth due to its unique, fun and engaging style of mobile sports gaming that truly levels the playing field for the average fantasy sports player. Unlike most DFS sites, where average sports fans are forced to play against professionals and rarely win, MKF offers its loyal users a dynamic, creative and ever-expanding slate of daily sports and esports contests, where having fun and winning, are part of the experience. Daily contests are offered for NFL, NBA, MLB NHL, Esports, Golf, Soccer, WNBA, and NASCAR events.

