$183.77 Mn Crypto ATM Market - Global Forecasts to 2024: Market to Grow at a CAGR of 46.6%

DUBLIN, March 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Crypto ATM Market - Forecasts from 2019 to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global crypto ATM market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 46.60% to reach US$183.779 million by 2024, from US$18.513 million in 2018.



Crypto ATMs are the kiosks which allow a user to exchange their cryptocurrency for cash. Rising popularity of cryptocurrency will drive the demand for crypto ATM worldwide. In addition, rising installations of these ATMs in the hospitality industry will further boost the demand for these ATMs. However, uncertain government regulation regarding the use of cryptocurrency due to its volatility will hinder the installation of these automated teller machines.



Geographically, the North American and the European region held a significant market share on account of the early adoption of technology and the presence of major market players in the region. Rising disposable income and growing popularity of cryptocurrency will drive the demand of these ATM in the Asia Pacific region over the forecast period.



This research study examines the current market trends related to the demand, supply, and sales, in addition to the recent developments. Major drivers, restraints, and opportunities have been covered to provide an exhaustive picture of the market. The analysis presents in-depth information regarding the development, trends, and industry policies and regulations implemented in each of the geographical regions. Further, the overall regulatory framework of the market has been exhaustively covered to offer stakeholders a better understanding of the key factors affecting the overall market environment.



Identification of key industry players in the industry and their revenue contribution to the overall business or relevant segment aligned to the study have been covered as a part of competitive intelligence done through extensive secondary research.



Major industry players profiled as part of the report are Genesis Coin, Inc., General Bytes, Lamassu, Inc., Bitaccess, Coinsource, Covault, and Mainstreet Automaten GmbH among others.



