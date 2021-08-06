1847 Goedeker Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Release Date and Webcast

BALLWIN, Mo., Aug. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- 1847 Goedeker Inc. (NYSE American: GOED) ("Goedekers" or the "Company") and its Appliances Connection Business, the largest pure-play online retailer of household appliances in the U.S., today announced that it will hold a conference call and webcast to discuss results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021, on Thursday, August 12, 2021 at 8:00 a.m. EDT. The company expects to release its financial results before the market opens that morning.

Management on the call will include CEO Doug Moore, CFO Maria Johnson and CAO Bob Barry.

The call and webcast will be available via:

Webcast: https://investor.goedekers.com on the Events & Webcasts page



Conference Call: 877-317-6789 (domestic) or 412-317-6789 (international); Please ask to join the Goedeker 2Q 2021 Earnings Call

If you are unable to participate during the live webcast, the call will be recorded and later made available on the Company's website.

About 1847 Goedeker Inc.

1847 Goedeker Inc. is an industry leading e-commerce destination for appliances, furniture, and home goods. Through its June 2021 acquisition of Appliances Connection, Goedekers created the largest pure-play online retailer of household appliances in the US. With warehouse fulfillment centers in the Northeast and Midwest, as well as showrooms in Brooklyn, New York, and St. Louis, Missouri, Goedekers is a respected nationwide omnichannel retailer that offers one-stop shopping for national and global brands. Goedekers and Appliances Connection carry many household name-brands, including Bosch, Cafe, Frigidaire Pro, Whirlpool, LG, and Samsung, and also carries many major luxury appliance brands such as Miele, Thermador, La Cornue, Dacor, Ilve, Wolf, Jenn-Air, Viking among others and sells furniture, fitness equipment, plumbing fixtures, televisions, outdoor appliances, and patio furniture, as well as commercial appliances for builder and business clients. Learn more at www.Goedekers.com.

Contacts:

Mike Houston

Lambert & Co.

646-475-2998

[email protected]

