1847 Goedeker to Undergo Strategic, Unified Rebranding Process

BALLWIN, Mo., July 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- 1847 Goedeker Inc. (NYSE American: GOED) ("Goedekers" or the "Company") and its Appliances Connection Business, the largest pure-play online retailer of household appliances in the U.S., today announced it has engaged Capsule to lead its strategic organizational rebranding process.

Capsule is a boutique firm that has served clients as a faithful editor for over 20 years, assisting with branding, company identity, messaging, and overall marketing strategy to produce tangible outcomes. Goedekers currently operates under two names, Goedekers and Appliances Connection, and is now undergoing the necessary process to transform into a singular brand.

"As our operations continue to grow, we find it paramount to operate under a single brand entity to help engage customers and stakeholders throughout every step of their journey with us," stated Doug Moore, Goedekers' CEO. "Capsule has historically provided clients with step-by-step strategies to better align messaging with long-term goals. We at Goedekers are excited to bring this brand identity expertise to the table alongside their suite of consumer insights and activation strategies to better inform current operations while increasing customer awareness and recognition."

Under this scope, Capsule will work with Goedekers to review the brand name, brand identity, visual identity system, and consumer messaging strategy. This strategic brand review will be aimed at providing a platform that will accelerate the Company's goal to change the way Americans buy appliances across the nation.

About 1847 Goedeker Inc.

1847 Goedeker Inc. is an industry leading e-commerce destination for appliances, furniture, and home goods. Through its June 2021 acquisition of Appliances Connection, Goedekers created the largest pure-play online retailer of household appliances in the US. With warehouse fulfillment centers in the Northeast and Midwest, as well as showrooms in Brooklyn, New York, and St. Louis, Missouri, Goedekers is a respected nationwide omnichannel retailer that offers one-stop shopping for national and global brands. Goedekers and Appliances Connection carry many household name-brands, including Bosch, Cafe, Frigidaire Pro, Whirlpool, LG, and Samsung, and also carries many major luxury appliance brands such as Miele, Thermador, La Cornue, Dacor, Ilve, Wolf, Jenn-Air, Viking among others and sells furniture, fitness equipment, plumbing fixtures, televisions, outdoor appliances, and patio furniture, as well as commercial appliances for builder and business clients. Learn more at www.Goedekers.com.

About Capsule

For over 20 years Capsule has served as a faithful editor in the stories of legendary brands. Whether it's fleshing out brand narratives that rival the classics, putting a fresh cover on an age old tale or illuminating a brand's voice through reflecting their values. www.capsule.us

