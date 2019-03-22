18th Annual Comedy for a Cure® Scheduled for April 7, 2019

LOS ANGELES, March 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- On Sunday, April 7, 2019, the Tuberous Sclerosis Alliance (TS Alliance) will present its 18th Annual Comedy for a Cure®, which raises funds to support research into a rare disease called tuberous sclerosis complex (TSC). Comedy for a Cure will be held at Academy LA starting at 5 pm with a 1.5 hour reception and silent auction, followed by a short program, live auction and comedy show. The event will also celebrate the TS Alliance's 45th Anniversary.

This year's comedian lineup features headliner John Henson with additional performances by Kate Flannery, Orny Adams and Karen Rontowski. The event's hosts include long-time TS Alliance supporters Jim O'Heir and Alex Skuby.

In addition, the Szilagyi Family of Southern California will be presented with the "Courage in Leadership Award" for their tenacity and inspiration to everyone living with TSC. Dr. Joyce Wu, Founder and Director of the UCLA TSC Clinic, will also be honored for her dedication to compassionate TSC care and research.

Since its inception, Comedy for a Cure has raised more than $4.75 million, bolstered by the support of the "who's who" in the entertainment industry and comedy community – Band from TV, Bryan Callen, Jerrod Carmichael, Adam Carolla, Mo Collins, The Dan Band, Dana Delaney, James Denton, Calista Flockhart, Greg Grunberg, Bob Guiney, Chelsea Handler, Patricia Heaton, Jennifer Love Hewitt, Jim Jeffries, Jane Kaczmarek, Melina Kanakaredes, Wendy Liebman, Jane Lynch, Bill Maher, Larry Miller, Julianne Moore, Jennifer Morrison, Jeffrey Ross, Bob Saget, Bonnie Somerville, Ray Romano, Sherri Shepherd, Craig Shoemaker, Sarah Silverman, Melissa Jaret Winokur, Variety magazine, Access Hollywood, and many more.

Since 1974, the TS Alliance has been dedicated to finding a cure for TSC while improving the lives of those affected by providing support and information to anyone impacted by the disease; funding and driving research; and raising visibility of the disorder.

TSC causes tumors to form in vital organs, including the brain, heart, kidneys, lungs, liver, eyes and skin. TSC is also the leading genetic cause of both autism and epilepsy. While the daily challenges of living with TSC can be daunting for children and adults with the disease, ongoing research in laboratories and clinical trials shows real promise in developing better treatments and identifying circumstances that, for the first time, may prevent some of the most harmful effects of the disorder.

For more information and to purchase tickets online, visit www.ComedyforaCure.org .

Media Contact: Jaye Isham, jisham@tsalliance.org , 301-562-9890

SOURCE Tuberous Sclerosis Alliance

Related Links

https://www.tsalliance.org

